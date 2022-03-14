Blackhawks' Top Players to Target and Avoid at 2022 NHL Trade Deadline

2 of 3

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

When he is in the right situation, with the right supporting cast, 25-year-old Dylan Strome has proven a red-hot player for Chicago. Positioning him in a line with Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat has benefited both him and the team as Strome has become a scoring machine when in a role that benefits his talents.

If not, he disappears.

As good as he has been for the Blackhawks of late, including scoring his second hat trick of the season last week, it is abundantly clear he is trade bait for the Blackhawks. Kane even eluded to it as he propped up his teammate following said three-score outburst.

"He has been great. It’s good to have him here. Hopefully, it stays that way," he told Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times after the Ducks game, acknowledging the trade buzz.

One such landing spot for Strome would be the Rangers, where his brother, Ryan, has helped fuel the team's Stanley Cup aspirations. That the team is a genuine candidate for a title but has a deep prospect pool makes them an attractive trade partner.

The Blackhawks need help at the wing and sending Strome to play with his sibling in return for a young blue-chipper like Kapo Kakko would make sense. Both players could use changes in scenery, especially Kakko, who has been underwhelming to this point but could benefit exponentially from time spent in the AHL.

Strome alone is unlikely to fetch a top prospect for Chicago, meaning it would have to send some draft capital the Rangers' way. That may not be appealing for a club that is going to be looking to acquire as much young, unproven talent as possible as it undergoes a rebuild.

Still, leveraging Strome and a third or fourth-round pick for a consensus top prospect like Kakko or Alexis LeFreniere, feels like the right move as either of those young players would conceivably be better than whoever the team would reel in with those picks.