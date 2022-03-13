Top Takeaways from Giannis, Bucks vs. Steph Curry, Warriors

1 of 2

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Let's start with the positive: Jordan Poole has gotten really good. His 30-point performance Saturday night was his sixth straight game of 20 or more points, and he's averaging 23.0 points, 4.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game in March while shooting 52.7 percent from three-point range.

The hot streak has come immediately after Poole shot 25.9 percent from three in February, but the fact of the matter is that he's a 22-year-old guard who has improved dramatically in each of his three NBA seasons. This is the type of developmental home run the Warriors needed as James Wiseman remains a nonfactor and Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody are long-term question marks.

Poole has 20 points a night and solid secondary ball-handler written all over him for the next decade. He played the role of pseudo Klay Thompson until Klay was able to get back on the court, and he's fit in surprisingly well even when Thompson returned to the floor.

Now the (potential) negative: The Warriors have to pay Poole—and soon. He's eligible for a rookie extension this summer and has played himself well into eight figures annually.

We're not about to feel bad about billionaires having to pay wages to the players who make the sport; the question here is about roster construction. Thompson and Curry are set to make around $95.1 million by themselves in 2023-24, the first year of a potential Poole extension. Are the Warriors willing to invest $115 million into a three-guard rotation?

That's without even mentioning Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins. Green has a $27.6 million player option for 2023-24 and will probably start angling for another extension this summer.

Wiggins is another question entirely. He's a free agent after the 2022-23 season, and what he could command on his next contract is, well, just about anyone's guess. At the season's midpoint, Wiggins seemed to have finally found a home and a comfortable role in Golden State. He wasn't necessarily worthy of his All-Star selection, but he was a really good player.

The past two months have seen Wiggins regress on both ends of the floor, once again becoming a regular object of Warriors Twitter ire.

Is Wiggins part of the long-term solution? Does it come down to a choice between Wiggins and Poole? There is, at some point, a limit to the amount the Warriors can and will spend. Having Curry, Thompson, Green, Poole and Wiggins all under contract at market value is a recipe for the largest tax bill in NBA history.

One possible solution: The Warriors could explore packaging Wiggins and Poole together this summer in a trade for a bona fide star. These are champagne problems but ones the front office has to start considering the second this season ends.