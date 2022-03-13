Players Championship 2022 Leaderboard: Live Look at Sunday Scores, Predictions

2 of 3

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The weather has been the biggest storyline of the tournament, with delays on each of the first three days and only about four hours of golf being played Friday. However, it's not the only bit of drama we have seen at the Players Championship.

Reigning Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama withdrew from the tournament Thursday morning because of a back issue, according to Josh Kendall of The Athletic. It then took more than 54 hours for the first round to reach its conclusion.

While Thursday brought some low scores, it's been tough going for most golfers since. Fleetwood shot a 66 in the opening round to take an early lead, but through the first half of Round 2, he's two over and tied for eighth place.

Brooks Koepka shot an uncharacteristic 81 in Round 2, tied for the worst round of his career.

"I felt like I got some bad breaks along with not playing well. Kind of one of those things for me. It's just tough, man," Koepka said, per Tom D'Angelo of the Palm Beach Post.

It wasn't all bad golf in Round 2, though. Defending champion Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson both played bogey-free rounds, and Bradley should have shot a 69. However, he was awarded a two-stroke penalty when the wind moved his ball from his marker and he played the original shot.

"So put my coin down, the ball moved, a huge gust of wind came up. I looked at the guys in my group and we all said, 'Yep, the coin was down first. All good," Bradley said, per Mark Cannizzaro of the New York Post.

Fortunately for him, Bradley is still at one-under and in position to make a run Sunday and Monday. He, Thomas, Watson and the rest of the field that has finished Round 2 will have to wait for the cut before beginning Round 3.