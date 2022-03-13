Biggest Storylines to Track During AEW's Build to Double or Nothing PPV

Biggest Storylines to Track During AEW's Build to Double or Nothing PPVMarch 13, 2022
All Elite Wrestling hosted its first pay-per-view of the year, Revolution, earlier in March. There was so much to like about the jam-packed show that it already has us excited for the next event, Double or Nothing.
The show was the first pay-per-view the company produced following its inception in January 2019. AEW will return to Las Vegas the week before Memorial Day ahead of Double or Nothing, which will take place at T-Mobile Arena on May 29.
It's a marquee event fit for a setting as extravagant as Sin City, so Tony Khan and Co. will undoubtedly have some high-profile matches planned. We already know the men's and women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament will begin May 11, meaning the finals will likely take place at the pay-per-view.
The company's respective title pictures are also shaping up. Additionally, some big names like Swerve Strickland and Jeff Hardy could make their AEW pay-per-view debuts. So let's take a look at the storylines you should keep an eye on ahead of Double or Nothing.
Hikaru Shida-Serena Deeb Grudge Match
Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb has been the best women's feud AEW has produced to date. One has to imagine this bitter rivalry will come to an end soon, and these competitors deserve a spot on the upcoming pay-per-view card.
Shida was on a brief hiatus after The Professor brutally attacked her ahead of their match on the Jan. 12 episode of Dynamite. However, The Shining Samurai returned in a recent edition of Rampage to exact her revenge.
It's clear that the two are on a collision course. It's hard to believe AEW will be able to keep them away from each other for the next two months, but this could lead to a confrontation in the women's Owen Cup Tournament. In fact, it could conceivably be the matchup destined to take place in the final.
Even if they have their blowoff match sooner, their feud will probably have ramifications that affect the tournament and the women's title scene. After Shida overcomes her toughest opponent in the division, she could make a run at the AEW Women's or TBS Championship.
After all, the Japanese defeated Nyla Rose to become the company's third women's champion at Double or Nothing in 2020. She also debuted at the event, so expect to see her compete at T-Mobile Arena.
Scorpio Sky’s Burgeoning Title Reign
The third time's a charm, as Scorpio Sky finally won the AEW TNT Championship in the main event of the most recent episode of Dynamite.
The Los Angeles native has been vying for the title since he challenged the inaugural champion, Cody Rhodes, on Aug. 12, 2020. Then, he went on to grab the brass ring as the first the Face of the Revolution ladder match winner to earn a shot at Darby Allin.
Nevertheless, the 38-year-old capitalized on Sammy Guevara's injured back to gain the prize nearly a year after he lost to Allin. Now, Sky will have to face his first test as TNT's newest flag-bearer when he defends the gold against Wardlow on the next episode of Dynamite.
Many fans may have their hearts set on seeing the latest Face of the Revolution win his first title, but it's a safe bet that Sky will retain. After all, MJF is looming after his loss to CM Punk, and his bodyguard's betrayal won't go unanswered.
Even more, Sky is the perfect man to hold the title as AEW makes its first trip to the West Coast this year. The well-known Lakers fan will probably walk into the Forum as champion when Dynamite debuts at the iconic venue on June 1. So he will likely have a championship match set for Double or Nothing as well.
The Hardy Boyz Enter AEW’s Tag Team Division
On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Jeff Hardy made his debut in the promotion to rescue his brother, Matt. In the process, he reunited one of wrestling's greatest tandems as a part of the most stacked tag team division in the industry.
As soon as WWE released The Charismatic Enigma in December, fans were salivating over all the dream matches The Hardy Boyz could have as they finish up their legendary careers. To that end, AEW is the perfect place for them to showcase what they do best.
The duo crossed paths with The Young Bucks during their stint with Ring of Honor in 2017, and it would be a treat to see them face off one more time. That match will probably happen later this year, but they have an immediate threat in Private Party.
Big Money Matt's proteges turned on him Wednesday, which will probably lead to the Hardys' first AEW feud. That will keep them occupied for the next few weeks, but Sting and Darby Allin had an interesting staredown with the duo on the same night.
That could mean that they will be their opponents at Double or Nothing. The Hardy Boyz are bound to appear at the event, and that would be a high-profile match.
The Next Chapter in Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa
Most fans expected Thunder Rosa to finally dethrone Britt Baker at Revolution. Instead, the AEW women's world champion managed to escape with the help of Rebel and Jamie Hayter.
It was a polarizing finish to a match that felt like it should have been a bigger deal considering the history between Baker and Rosa. Nevertheless, La Mera Mera will more than likely enjoy her crowning moment on the approaching episode of Dynamite.
Although the 35-year-old is billed as being from The Graveyards of Tijuana, Mexico, San Antonio is her hometown. She defeated Leyla Hirsch to earn a rematch against The Role Model in AEW's first women's steel cage match.
The historic bout will take place at the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, the perfect location for Rosa to triumph over her longtime rival. This sets up an excellent payoff to their feud, as it's nearly a year removed from their acclaimed Unsanctioned Lights Out match from the Mar. 17, 2021 episode of AEW's flagship series.
It's fair to assume the seven-year veteran will be the new women's champion ahead of Double or Nothing. It will be interesting to see discover the identity of her first major challenger. Shida makes a lot of sense because Rosa unsuccessfully challenged her for the title in her debut match at All Out 2020.
CM Punk's Quest for Championship Gold
CM Punk's return to professional wrestling has been much better than most of us expected.
Fans of the former WWE champion may have predicted that he could still cut engaging promos or spark mainstream headlines. However, The Second City Saint hasn't missed a beat in the ring, creating unforgettable moments and delivering competitive matches with fresh opponents.
Punk wrapped up the best feud of his comeback tour at Revolution, so what's next for him? Well, this is probably the most logical time for the 43-year-old to accumulate some wins and challenge "Hangman" Adam Page for the AEW World Championship.
It makes sense because all of the biggest signees who debuted around the same time, namely Ruby Soho, Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson, have competed in title matches already. The inaugural ROH Hall of Fame inductee even expressed his aspirations to do so during the media scrum after Revolution.
"I mean, I think so," Punk said. "I mean, there's people I want to wrestle here, just for rasslin' sake. But after a while, I don't know how much time I have, I don't know how many matches I have left. So if I am not working my way towards a title shot, if I am not trying to be where Hangman is, I don't know what I am doing. So I do think that is something that might happen. Keep your eyes on it, I don't know."
Las Vegas would be a great destination for his first title match in nine years. Moreover, Page vs. Punk is a main event that will draw in viewers and have an atmosphere akin to that of a big fight. This is also another suitable obstacle for Hangman, who has bested most of the stars who appeared in his absence.