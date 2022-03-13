Biggest Storylines to Track During AEW's Build to Double or Nothing PPV

0 of 5

Photo credit: All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling hosted its first pay-per-view of the year, Revolution, earlier in March. There was so much to like about the jam-packed show that it already has us excited for the next event, Double or Nothing.

The show was the first pay-per-view the company produced following its inception in January 2019. AEW will return to Las Vegas the week before Memorial Day ahead of Double or Nothing, which will take place at T-Mobile Arena on May 29.

It's a marquee event fit for a setting as extravagant as Sin City, so Tony Khan and Co. will undoubtedly have some high-profile matches planned. We already know the men's and women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament will begin May 11, meaning the finals will likely take place at the pay-per-view.

The company's respective title pictures are also shaping up. Additionally, some big names like Swerve Strickland and Jeff Hardy could make their AEW pay-per-view debuts. So let's take a look at the storylines you should keep an eye on ahead of Double or Nothing.