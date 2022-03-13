Players Championship 2022: Daily Fantasy Picks and Tips for Sunday

Players Championship 2022: Daily Fantasy Picks and Tips for SundayMarch 13, 2022
Some golfers have completed the second round at the 2022 Players Championship, while others haven't even started it. That's the impact the rain and bad weather have had over the past two days at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
But the forecast is better for Sunday, when the second round will be completed and the third round will eventually start. Because of the delays and suspensions since the tournament began on Thursday, though, the event won't be finished until Monday or potentially even Tuesday.
At this point, Tommy Fleetwood and Tom Hoge are co-leaders at six under par. However, neither has started the second round, so a lot could change over the next two or three days. And that means daily fantasy players will want to keep an eye on the latest updates before setting any lineups to see how things are shaking out.
With that in mind, here are some golfers who could be included in lineups heading into Sunday, with prices via DraftKings.
Justin Thomas ($10,100)
No golfer has previously won the Players Championship in back-to-back years, but Justin Thomas is trying to change that. He's off to a solid start, as he followed up his 72 in the first round with a 69 in the second that has him tied for 15th at three under par.
On Saturday, Thomas navigated the second round without posting anything worse than par, as he birdied the second, fifth and 16th holes while shooting par on the rest. And not only that, but he had a strong round despite the high winds that made things even more difficult on the golfers who got their rounds in.
Thomas rarely disappoints DFS players, as he's one of the top golfers in the world and consistently posts strong scores. So, even though he comes at a high price for the third round (and likely will again for the fourth), he can be relied on to come through with a solid showing.
Will Thomas make history with a second straight Players Championship title? That remains to be seen. But he's playing well again this weekend and should finish somewhere near the top of the leaderboard.
Abraham Ancer ($7,700)
Through three days, Abraham Ancer has completed only one round of golf at the Players Championship and has yet to begin his second round. But that doesn't mean the 31-year-old isn't capable of some strong performances, especially after he shot a 68 in the opening round.
It's a bit of a risk to put Ancer in DFS lineups for the third round before knowing how he'll fare in the second, but there's reason to believe he'll keep playing well. He was due for a strong showing at TPC Sawgrass after a bit of a slow start to 2022.
Ancer finished in the top 22 at each of his first two career appearances at the Players Championship, and he may end up with his best showing yet this year. He's never placed in the top 10 at the event, but he could put himself in a position to do that if he builds off his solid first round.
Considering Ancer comes at an affordable DFS price, he should provide great value for the third round. However, keep an eye on how he fares in the second round so that you can pivot, if possible, should he unexpectedly drop off.
Keegan Bradley ($6,900)
Entering this year's Players Championship, Keegan Bradley seemed to be a solid sleeper pick. He was available at a low price, and he's had success at TPC Sawgrass in recent years. And through two rounds, he's provided decent value to DFS players who have taken a chance on him.
Bradley sits tied for 41st at one under par, as he opened with a 72 in the first round and followed that with a 71 in the second round. The 35-year-old had three birdies in his second round, but a double bogey on the 16th hole prevented him from posting an even better score.
Although the conditions weren't great on Saturday, Bradley still fared well when he was on the course. That's an encouraging sign that he may have a strong finish to the tournament. Last year, he ended with a 69, his best score of the event, to end up 29th.
So, if you're looking for a golfer at a low DFS price, Bradley should be one of the first to be considered.
