Players Championship 2022: Daily Fantasy Picks and Tips for Sunday

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Some golfers have completed the second round at the 2022 Players Championship, while others haven't even started it. That's the impact the rain and bad weather have had over the past two days at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

But the forecast is better for Sunday, when the second round will be completed and the third round will eventually start. Because of the delays and suspensions since the tournament began on Thursday, though, the event won't be finished until Monday or potentially even Tuesday.

At this point, Tommy Fleetwood and Tom Hoge are co-leaders at six under par. However, neither has started the second round, so a lot could change over the next two or three days. And that means daily fantasy players will want to keep an eye on the latest updates before setting any lineups to see how things are shaking out.

With that in mind, here are some golfers who could be included in lineups heading into Sunday, with prices via DraftKings.