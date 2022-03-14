Surprising NBA Offseason Trades to Start Thinking About Now

1 of 4

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Trade: Russell Westbrook and a 2027 first-round pick for Derrick Rose, Evan Fournier and Alec Burks

According to Fischer, "there is mutual interest in finding Westbrook a new home this summer." But even with him on an expiring contract (he has a $47.1 million player option for 2022-23), it won't be easy to find that home.

The Lakers have been worse with Westbrook on the floor this season, as were the Houston Rockets in 2019-20. He hasn't had an above-average true shooting percentage since 2016-17, and his ball-dominant style isn't easy accommodate.

The team that takes him on will likely have to be desperate, looking to shave salary with Westbrook's expiring deal or both. The New York Knicks might just check those boxes.

Rose, Burks and Fournier are all under contract beyond 2022-23, though Burks and Rose are on team options for 2023-24. Moving them for Westbrook gives New York a bit more flexibility down the road, even if it's a gamble in the short term.

This season, Westbrook has minus-0.3 wins over replacement player. Rose, Fournier and Burks have 6.8. Hence, L.A.'s inclusion of a first-round pick.

This wouldn't be a pure money play, though. The past few years have made it difficult to buy Westbrook as a significant ceiling raiser, but he's still a draw. On a roster where he'd be allowed to go full Westbrook, he could be an exciting stopgap between now and whatever the next iteration of the Knicks looks like.

For the Lakers, this deal almost certainly improves their chances to compete. At least according to box plus/minus, all three have been better than Russ in 2021-22.

This doesn't make L.A. any younger, but they'd be deeper and have more shooters (with Fournier and Burks) to deploy around LeBron James.

While you might think a partnership with him and Rose might have some of the same problems as this year's LeBron-Westbrook pairing, Rose has shown more of an ability to defer to a ball-dominant forward, as he's done with Julius Randle in New York.