Players Championship 2022: Start Time, Pairings and Predictions for Sunday
It's been a wild and weather-wacky 2022 Players Championship thus far.
The drama actually began before the tournament did, with sour weather delaying the opening-round tee times by an hour. Thursday morning also saw the withdrawal of reigning Masters-winner Hideki Matsuyama.
According to Josh Kendall of The Athletic, Matsuyama pulled out due to a back issue.
The weather issues continued on Friday and through Saturday morning, when multiple golfers still had yet to finish their opening rounds. Many of them were just getting Round 2 started when play was stopped on Saturday evening. Several more have yet to begin their second rounds.
"We are into a Monday finish. We know that," Chief Referee Gary Young said, per PGATOUR.com.
The action will pick back up on Sunday morning with the remainder of Round 2, and ideally, most or all of Round 3. Here's what you need to know to follow the Players Championship as play resumes on Sunday.
Where: TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
When: Thursday, March 10-Sunday, March 13
Remaining TV Schedule
Sunday, March 13: 1-6 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, extended coverage on Golf Channel
Monday, March 14: 1-6 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock
Live Leaderboard
Start Time, Pairings
- Tom Hoge, Tyrrell Hatton, Brandt Snedeker
- Lucas Glover, Shane Lowry, Matthew Wolff
- Peter Malnati, Alex Noren, Anirban Lahiri
- Scott Piercy, Nick Watney, Hayden Buckley
- Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm
- Sergio Garcia, Adam Scott, Louis Oosthuizen
- Tommy Fleetwood, Kyle Stanley, Wyndham Clark
- Charley Hoffman, Harold Varner III, Will Zalatoris
- Keith Mitchell, Gary Woodland, Lanto Griffin
- Adam Schenk Kramer Hickok, Lee Hodges
The second round is scheduled to resume at 8:15 a.m. ET on Sunday—and fans should not that Daylight Savings Time will move the action up an hour.
According to Rex Hoggard of Golf Channel, the plan is to reform groups of three golfers before the start of Round 3.
Some of the marquee groups for Round 2 include:
A full list of grouping can be found at ThePlayers.com. The tournament cut is scheduled to take place after the conclusion of Round 2, with new three-player pairings being drawn before Round 3. The plan is to hold the final round on Monday with two-player pairings.
Sunday Predictions
Weather Improves but Scores Do Not
TPC Sawgrass has traditionally been a player-friendly course featuring low scores and a focus on the fundamentals—long drives and pinpoint accuracy are rarely required.
Justin Thomas won last year's Players Championship with a score of -14, and it was close. Runner-up Lee Westwood shot -13, while Brian Harman and Bryson DeChambeau both shot -12. While we did see some familiar low scores early, things were quite different on Saturday.
A waterlogged course with rough winds paired with a long day of golf caused some unusually high scores. Brooks Koepka, for example, currently sits at nine over par.
The course conditions should be better on Sunday, but golfers will face a cold start—expected to be in the 30s when play begins—and another long day.Wind will continue to be a factor.
According to Golf Channel, the wind is expected to "stay steady" around 20 miles per hour throughout the day on Sunday.
Don't expect temperatures or scores in the low-to-mid 60s on Sunday.
Fleetwood, Hoge Keep Pace at the Top of the Pack, While Thomas and Watson Surge
Tommy Fleetwood, Tom Hoge and Brice Garnett came into Saturday tied for the lead at six-under. While Garnett lost three strokes on Saturday, Fleetwood played even golf and remains atop the leaderboard at six-under—albeit through three second-round holes. Hoge has yet to begin Round 2.
Playing par golf was good enough given the conditions on Saturday, but a pair of potential contenders did more than that.
Fleetwood and Hoge now face a strong challenge from the defending champion, Thomas, who played a bogey-free round on Saturday. He shot a 69 in Round 2 and is currently tied for 14th at three under.
Thomas has a chance to become the first-ever back-to-back champion of the Players Championship. Since the inaugural tournament in 1982, no golfer has ever successfully defended his title. Thomas is within striking distance, though, and can make a statement heading into Monday.
Bubba Watson also played a bogey-free round on Saturday and is tied with Thomas at 14th.
It will be interesting to see who separates themselves from the pack ahead of Sunday's cut. Expect Fleetwood, Hoge, Thomas and Watson to remain among the contenders entering Monday.