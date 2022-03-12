Players Championship 2022: Start Time, Pairings and Predictions for Sunday

0 of 3

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

It's been a wild and weather-wacky 2022 Players Championship thus far.

The drama actually began before the tournament did, with sour weather delaying the opening-round tee times by an hour. Thursday morning also saw the withdrawal of reigning Masters-winner Hideki Matsuyama.

According to Josh Kendall of The Athletic, Matsuyama pulled out due to a back issue.

The weather issues continued on Friday and through Saturday morning, when multiple golfers still had yet to finish their opening rounds. Many of them were just getting Round 2 started when play was stopped on Saturday evening. Several more have yet to begin their second rounds.

"We are into a Monday finish. We know that," Chief Referee Gary Young said, per PGATOUR.com.

The action will pick back up on Sunday morning with the remainder of Round 2, and ideally, most or all of Round 3. Here's what you need to know to follow the Players Championship as play resumes on Sunday.