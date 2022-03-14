Every MLB Team's To-Do List in the Trade and Free-Agent Market

1 of 6

Baltimore Orioles

1. Field Offers for Trey Mancini: Cedric Mullins and John Means should stay for now, but there are 14 AL teams and now 15 NL teams that could be willing to pay a good price to rent out Mancini as an everyday designated hitter before he reaches free agency in the winter.

2. Add a Starting Pitcher: Whether it's a Garrett Richards, a Chris Archer or a whoever, there's room in Baltimore's rotation for a reclamation project that could potentially be turned into a midseason trade chip.

Boston Red Sox

1. Add a Right-Handed Hitter: Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom wants to add one of to replace Hunter Renfroe, who went to the Milwaukee Brewers in a pre-lockout trade. Carlos Correa is probably a reach, but maybe not Trevor Story or Japanese star Seiya Suzuki.

2. Add a Reliever: Matt Strahm and Jake Diekman are nice, but Boston could still use a reliever capable of handling the high-leverage spots that gave the bullpen problems in the latter half of 2021. Kenley Jansen is out there on the free-agent market, and the trade market has old friend Craig Kimbrel.

New York Yankees

1. Add a Left-Handed Hitter: The Yankees added two major pieces in a trade for third baseman Josh Donaldson and shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa on Sunday, yet their lineup still skews right-handed. Freddie Freeman or Matt Olson would fix that, though Michael Conforto is a solid low-risk alternative.

2. Add a Starting Pitcher: Led by Gerrit Cole, New York's starting five is plenty strong on paper. However, their depth would look better if they added another starter to compete with Domingo German and Nestor Cortes Jr. for jobs at the back end.

Tampa Bay Rays

1. Field Offers for Outfielders: The Rays could potentially deal Austin Meadows or Manuel Margot to ease the logjam in their outfield, but they would probably prefer to move Gold Glover Kevin Kiermaier and his $12.2 million salary for 2022.

2. Add a Right-Handed Hitter: Tampa's lineup could use a right-handed bat, preferably one that could slot in at first base, third base and/or designated hitter. Pickings are slim on the open market, so this could be where the Rays make one of their customary trades for a lesser-known minor leaguer.

Toronto Blue Jays

1. Add an Infielder: The Jays lineup is strong enough to survive the loss of Marcus Semien, but it would be perhaps the best in baseball if they filled his shoes with either a second baseman or a third baseman. To the latter, Kris Bryant is still a free agent, and Matt Chapman is the top option on the trade market.

2. Add a Reliever: Toronto rounded out its rotation with Yusei Kikuchi, but it could still stand to add a late-inning reliever to complement Jordan Romano. Jansen and Kimbrel should be on this team's radar, too.