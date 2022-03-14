Every MLB Team's To-Do List in the Trade and Free-Agent Market

Every MLB Team's To-Do List in the Trade and Free-Agent MarketMarch 14, 2022
The lifting of Major League Baseball's lockout on Thursday ensured two things: There will indeed be a baseball season in 2022, and teams will have to scramble to get ready for it.
So, we thought we'd offer our take on each team's to-do list for free agency and the trade markets.
We mostly considered what clubs need to add before Opening Day arrives in April. Yet we also considered what they might subtract, specifically by fielding offers or actively pursuing trades of marquee players. Either way, we kept things brief by highlighting two to-do items per team.
We'll go division by division, starting in the American League East and ending in the National League West.
American League East
Baltimore Orioles
1. Field Offers for Trey Mancini: Cedric Mullins and John Means should stay for now, but there are 14 AL teams and now 15 NL teams that could be willing to pay a good price to rent out Mancini as an everyday designated hitter before he reaches free agency in the winter.
2. Add a Starting Pitcher: Whether it's a Garrett Richards, a Chris Archer or a whoever, there's room in Baltimore's rotation for a reclamation project that could potentially be turned into a midseason trade chip.
Boston Red Sox
1. Add a Right-Handed Hitter: Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom wants to add one of to replace Hunter Renfroe, who went to the Milwaukee Brewers in a pre-lockout trade. Carlos Correa is probably a reach, but maybe not Trevor Story or Japanese star Seiya Suzuki.
2. Add a Reliever: Matt Strahm and Jake Diekman are nice, but Boston could still use a reliever capable of handling the high-leverage spots that gave the bullpen problems in the latter half of 2021. Kenley Jansen is out there on the free-agent market, and the trade market has old friend Craig Kimbrel.
New York Yankees
1. Add a Left-Handed Hitter: The Yankees added two major pieces in a trade for third baseman Josh Donaldson and shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa on Sunday, yet their lineup still skews right-handed. Freddie Freeman or Matt Olson would fix that, though Michael Conforto is a solid low-risk alternative.
2. Add a Starting Pitcher: Led by Gerrit Cole, New York's starting five is plenty strong on paper. However, their depth would look better if they added another starter to compete with Domingo German and Nestor Cortes Jr. for jobs at the back end.
Tampa Bay Rays
1. Field Offers for Outfielders: The Rays could potentially deal Austin Meadows or Manuel Margot to ease the logjam in their outfield, but they would probably prefer to move Gold Glover Kevin Kiermaier and his $12.2 million salary for 2022.
2. Add a Right-Handed Hitter: Tampa's lineup could use a right-handed bat, preferably one that could slot in at first base, third base and/or designated hitter. Pickings are slim on the open market, so this could be where the Rays make one of their customary trades for a lesser-known minor leaguer.
Toronto Blue Jays
1. Add an Infielder: The Jays lineup is strong enough to survive the loss of Marcus Semien, but it would be perhaps the best in baseball if they filled his shoes with either a second baseman or a third baseman. To the latter, Kris Bryant is still a free agent, and Matt Chapman is the top option on the trade market.
2. Add a Reliever: Toronto rounded out its rotation with Yusei Kikuchi, but it could still stand to add a late-inning reliever to complement Jordan Romano. Jansen and Kimbrel should be on this team's radar, too.
American League Central
Chicago White Sox
1. Add a Right Fielder: With reliever Joe Kelly and utility infielder Josh Harrison now in the mix, right field stands alone as the White Sox's biggest roster need. Conforto would be a good fit, and he should be within the team's price range.
2. Field Offers for Craig Kimbrel: Speaking of fits, it's no secret that Kimbrel doesn't fit so well on the South Side. Even if it merely accomplishes unloading the veteran closer's $16 million salary, there should be a trade to be made out there.
Cleveland Guardians
1. Add an Outfielder: Myles Straw is a solid everyday option in center field, but he could use some support to both his left and his right. Conforto is a potential option in free agency, though the Guardians' prospect riches could hypothetically fetch a Dominic Smith or even a Jesse Winker in a trade.
2. Add a Reliever: Emmanuel Clase and James Karinchak are an enviable late-inning duo, but Cleveland's middle relief corps could use another arm. There's no shortage of practical options in free agency.
Detroit Tigers
1. Add a Starting Pitcher: The Tigers don't need another Eduardo Rodriguez, but a No. 5-type starter would allow them to bump Tyler Alexander into a swingman role. Per reports, they were present at a recent showcase for Julio Teheran, who pitched in Detroit last year.
2. Add a Reliever: There's room for another late-inning arm alongside Gregory Soto and Michael Fulmer. Jansen is the pie in the sky, but the Tigers might be more so in the market for an upside play on, say, a Richard Rodriguez.
Kansas City Royals
1. Add a Designated Hitter: The Royals don't seem especially likely to be active in free agency or trades, but they might at least find a hitter to occupy their vacancy at DH. They could perhaps take a flier on Matt Carpenter, who's spent the winter overhauling his swing after three straight down years.
2. Add a Reliever: While the Royals have some fun arms in both their rotation and their bullpen, the latter would look better with a veteran reliever in the fold. Rodriguez could be a fit for them, too.
Minnesota Twins
1. Add a Starting Pitcher: The Twins struck a big deal when they acquired Sonny Gray on Sunday. But while he and fellow newcomer Dylan Bundy make for an intriguing tandem, the Twins shouldn't stop adding to baseball's worst starting pitching staff in 2021.
2. Add a Shortstop: The Twins had a shortstop after acquiring Kiner-Falefa, but the position is now open again after they flipped him to the Yankees. According to Dan Hayes of The Athletic, the team has been in touch with Story as a possible alternative.
American League West
Houston Astros
1. Add a Shortstop: Astros owner Jim Crane has hinted that the door isn't quite closed on a reunion with Correa. Per Jon Heyman of MLB Network, Crane indeed wants Correa back. If not him, Houston could possibly pursue a deal with Story before simply handing shortstop to top prospect Jeremy Pena.
2. Add a Center Fielder: Per Crane, this is another position Houston wants to address before Opening Day. Maybe the club's minor league deal with former top prospect Lewis Brinson will suffice, but there might be a bigger splash to make. At worst, Kiermaier. At best, a Bryan Reynolds or a Ketel Marte.
Los Angeles Angels
1. Add a Shortstop: It's doubtful that the Angels will steal Correa from their AL West rivals, but Story might not be beyond the club's price range.
2. Add a Pitcher: The Angels have already done plenty to bolster both their rotation and their bullpen, yet more pitching depth is never a bad thing. Somebody like Collin McHugh, who can both open and close as needed, would be perfect for them.
Oakland Athletics
1. Trade Matt Olson: This isn't even a "field offers" situation. The demand for Olson is clearly there and his value is sky-high after a 39-homer season in 2021. The A's must cash in now.
2. Field Offers for Matt Chapman and Others: Hurlers Sean Manaea, Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino are also candidates to get traded, but the A's don't necessarily have the rush to move Chapman. He could have more value in the middle of the season if his bat bounces back after consecutive subpar seasons.
Seattle Mariners
1. Add a Hitter: Whether it's at third base or in their outfield, the Mariners have room for an impact hitter in their lineup. They should also have the budget for the market's top options, up to and including Kris Bryant, Story and maybe even Correa.
2. Add a Starting Pitcher: The M's scored a sizable victory when they signed AL Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray. If they wanted to double-down by adding another ace, they could realize their reported interest in Cincinnati Reds aces Luis Castillo and Tyler Mahle.
Texas Rangers
1. Add a Third Baseman: Even after trading Kiner-Falefa to the Twins, the Rangers aren't planning on spending big bucks on a new third baseman. However, that could still technically be true if they instead pivot to the trade market for a Chapman or a Jeff McNeil.
2. Add a Starting Pitcher: The Rangers frankly need another high-level starter as much as they need a new third baseman. To this end, they were reportedly also in on the Reds' aces before the lockout.
National League East
Atlanta
1. Add a First Baseman: Namely, Freeman. Re-sign Freeman, guys. Or at least, pivot to Olson in the event that Freeman simply can't pass up an offer from another team.
2. Add a Starting Pitcher: Meanwhile, the defending World Series champions also have a hole at the back end of their rotation. A low-risk deal with an innings eater like Tyler Anderson would suffice.
Miami Marlins
1. Add an Outfielder: If it's true that Derek Jeter left the Marlins because the team wasn't planning on spending on Nick Castellanos, then it might have to get the impact bat it requires on the trade market. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, they're one of the teams that covets Reynolds.
2. Add a Closer: This is a lesser need, but one the Marlins should still be serious about addressing. It's doubtful they'll go after Jansen, but a Ryan Tepera could be within their budget.
New York Mets
1. Field Offers for Dominic Smith, Jeff McNeil and J.D. Davis: The Mets don't have to trade any of these three, but they could theoretically sacrifice any one of them in a trade that would fill a more pressing need elsewhere on the roster.
2. Add a Reliever: This need is debatable following New York's deal with Adam Ottavino, but perhaps Smith, McNeil and/or Davis could go to the Brewers in a deal for Josh Hader. He isn't necessarily available, but the Mets are one of the only teams with the goods to entice Milwaukee to deal.
Philadelphia Phillies
1. Add a Left Fielder: It looks like Odubel Herrera is coming back to play center field, but the position to the left still needs a capable regular. To this end, Jon Morosi of MLB.com has reported that Castellanos is on the team's radar.
2. Add an Infielder: The Phillies could also stand to upgrade the left side of their infield, though a new third baseman seems more likely than a new shortstop. To wit, Alex Coffey of the Philadelphia Inquirer linked them to Chapman.
Washington Nationals
1. Field Offers for Josh Bell: Freeman and Olson are at the center of the first base market, but Bell would be a decent fallback for clubs that miss out on either one of them. He's also due for free agency in the winter, so the clock is ticking for Washington to get something for him.
2. Add a Third Baseman: The Nationals otherwise plugged a bunch of holes on Sunday through deals with slugger Nelson Cruz, outfielder Gerardo Parra and hurlers Aaron Sanchez, Anibal Sanchez and Erasmo Ramirez. Given how shaky he's been in the majors, they should want to have an alternative to Carter Kieboom standing by.
National League Central
Chicago Cubs
1. Add a Hitter: With Andrelton Simmons now in town, it's that much harder to believe the Cubs will sign Correa to play shortstop. But they still need an impact hitter of some kind, and the possibilities include reunions with Kyle Schwarber and/or Anthony Rizzo.
2. Add a Reliever: As in, somebody better than Jesse Chavez. Because while it's not a bad mix that the Cubs have in their pen, things are less certain with regard to who's going to close games in 2022.
Cincinnati Reds
1. Field Offers for Luis Castillo and Tyler Mahle: Now that Gray is gone, it only makes sense for the Reds to also keep Castillo and Mahle on the table. As both are top-of-the-rotation talents with two remaining years of club control, either of them could fetch a haul.
2. Field Offers for Jesse Winker: While the Reds are at it, they should also allow calls about Winker. When healthy, he's hit to an excellent .945 OPS over the last two seasons. Like Castillo and Mahle, he's also controlled through 2023.
Milwaukee Brewers
1. Add a Hitter: The Brewers definitely upgraded their offense when they swapped Jackie Bradley Jr. for Renfroe, but the latter isn't the middle-of-the-order hitter their lineup needs. With Cruz now out of the picture, they might try and pry Luke Voit from the Yankees.
2. Field Offers for Josh Hader: To be sure, it's beyond doubtful that Hader will be on another team come Opening Day. But the Brewers are also in a position where they can't turn away callers, and one of them might even knock their socks off with an offer.
Pittsburgh Pirates
1. Field Offers for Bryan Reynolds: According to Craig Mish of the Miami Herald, the Pirates' efforts to extend Reynolds prior to the 2021 season were unsuccessful. He might have subsequently priced himself out of the club's range with his All-Star season, so a trade might be inevitable.
2. Add a Catcher: The Pirates merely need one of the backup variety. Which is good, because that's really all that's left on the open market at this point. A Stephen Vogt or an Austin Romine would suffice.
St. Louis Cardinals
1. Add a Left-Handed Hitter: Tommy Edman and Dylan Carlson are both switch-hitters, but the Cardinals don't otherwise have a lefty hitter in their everyday lineup. Maybe it's a reach, but Schwarber would fit them perfectly as an everyday DH.
2. Add a Starting Pitcher: Though Steven Matz was a solid addition for St. Louis, there are durability questions above and below him in the rotation. Given the strength of the team's defense, a pitch-to-contact type like Anderson or veterans Johnny Cueto or Zack Greinke would fill things out nicely.
National League West
Arizona Diamondbacks
1. Add a Hitter: Per team president Derrick Hall, the Diamondbacks want to add at least one bat. Conforto was of great interest to the team prior to the lockout, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post. As long as they can get him on a one-year deal, he'd indeed make sense.
2. Add a Reliever: Hall also pointed to the bullpen as another area of need. Arizona doesn't need another closer after signing Mark Melancon, and Ian Kennedy also came aboard on Sunday. If still another reliever is in the cards, a steady hand like a Chris Martin could work.
Colorado Rockies
1. Add a Hitter: The Rockies did add a key hitter when they inked shortstop Jose Iglesias, but he's not exactly the slugger their lineup badly needs. They could go for Bryant or Schwarber if they want to spend some money. If not, they might at least target Conforto.
2. Add a Starting Pitcher: Peter Lambert has a 7.48 career ERA in the majors, so the Rockies ought to be reluctant to pencil him in as their No. 5 starter. They could take a chance on a reclamation project like a Richards or an Archer.
Los Angeles Dodgers
1. Add a Hitter: The Dodgers did well to retain Chris Taylor, but they haven't yet replaced the thump they lost when Seager signed with Texas. To this end, Heyman says that "conventional wisdom suggests" that it's between Los Angeles and Atlanta for Freeman.
2. Add a Starting Pitcher: The Dodgers were quick to add Andrew Heaney and have since brought back Clayton Kershaw. Yet they still need at least one more starter. Their best hope of getting one is on the trade market, where Castillo has interested them in the past.
San Diego Padres
1. Field offers for Eric Hosmer and Wil Myers: Per Feinsand, the Padres are "aggressively shopping" these two on the trade market. They might be operating on wishful thinking as much as anything else, but all it takes is one team to want one or both of them on a bad contract swap or a salary dump.
2. Add a Hitter: Somewhat paradoxically, the Padres also need to look for bats even as they shop two of their own. Dennis Lin of The Athletic reported that the team held a workout with Suzuki over the weekend, though Rosenthal reported that Reynolds also has the team's eye on the trade market.
San Francisco Giants
1. Add a Right-Handed Hitter: Though the Giants have done plenty to shore up their pitching depth, their offense could use some right-handed thump to even things out a little. They're reportedly in on Suzuki, and could also potentially pivot to Castellanos.
2. Add a Reliever: The Giants have already added four starting pitchers, and maybe five if their plan is to also use Carlos Martinez as a starter. He can work out of the bullpen if not, which would nix a need in that arena that's frankly debatable to begin with.
