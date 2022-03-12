Players Championship 2022 Leaderboard: Live Updates, Top Storylines for Saturday

0 of 3

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The 2022 Players Championship is underway, well, sort of. Adverse weather conditions have delayed the event multiple times, leaving some golfers still looking to finish Round 1 on Saturday.

The tournament is already set to have a late start on Friday, as well. According to PGA Tour Communications, Round 1 won't resume until noon ET at the earliest. There's a chance that the Players Championship now runs into Tuesday.

The tournament will go on, though, and many of the world's top golfers are still competing for one of the biggest non-majors on the PGA tour. In terms of prize money, it's the biggest event on the tour. The winner will claim $3.6 million of a $20 million prize pool.

That's plenty of reason to battle the elements this weekend, and while the competition may be running late, it will be fierce. Tommy Fleetwood, Tom Hoge and Brice Garnett were tied atop the leaderboard at -6 when play was stopped, but there's a lot of golf still to be played. fans who want to keep track of the latest scores and standings can follow PGATour.com's live leaderboard.

Let's take a look at the biggest storylines heading into Saturday.