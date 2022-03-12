Players Championship 2022: Daily Fantasy Picks and Tips for Saturday

Players Championship 2022: Daily Fantasy Picks and Tips for SaturdayMarch 12, 2022
By this point, the 2022 Players Championship was supposed to be halfway done and golfers should have been preparing to play their third round at TPC Sawgrass on Saturday. Instead, there are some golfers who haven't even completed their first round.
Rain has kept the competitors off the greens for much of the past two days, with delays and suspensions resulting in the Players Championship falling behind schedule. It's now guaranteed that the tournament won't be completed until Monday, and there's more bad weather in the forecast for Saturday in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
Eventually, this event will be completed and a champion will be crowned. During the wait, daily fantasy players have had more time to deliberate and try to decide who they should play the rest of the tournament to produce the best results.
Here's a look at several golfers to consider playing the rest of the tournament, along with their current prices via DraftKings.
Jon Rahm ($10,600)
Jon Rahm was one of the golfers who finished his first round on Thursday, and he had a solid showing. The No. 1 golfer in the world shot a 69, which has him at three under par as he waits for the weather to cooperate to allow him to get back into action.
It's hard to not play Rahm in daily fantasy, considering he's a consistently strong golfer who frequently produces great results. The 27-year-old is at his best when he's putting well and excelling in the short game, which was the case during his opening round at TPC Sawgrass this week.
Although Rahm has never won the Players Championship, he's continually improved at the event over the past five years. That resulted in a ninth-place showing in 2021, his first top 10 at the tournament. And he could be in a position to finish even better this year.
Rahm has the highest DFS price of any golfer in the Players Championship field, but he has so much upside that he's worth the cost. He'll likely be a good choice to build a lineup around for the rest of the tournament.
Dustin Johnson ($8,600)
Through 16 holes of his opening round, Dustin Johnson is at four under par, only two strokes back of the three co-leaders. If the 37-year-old finishes strong when he gets back on the greens, he could be right up there with them heading into the second round.
Johnson has gotten off to an impressive start, and he should provide great value at a mid-level price this weekend. He birdied four of his first seven holes at TPC Sawgrass, and after bogeying two of the first four holes on the back nine, he responded with birdies on the 14th and 16th holes.
Over the years, Johnson has become quite familiar with this course, as he's been entering the Players Championship since 2008. He's never won the tournament, but he finished in the top 17 every year from 2017-19, which included a fifth-place showing in 2019.
Johnson knows what it takes to have success at TPC Sawgrass, which is a challenging course. And if he can fare well on the 17th and 18th holes at the end of his first round, he could carry the momentum forward, making him a strong option for daily fantasy.
Keith Mitchell ($6,700)
Last year, Keith Mitchell missed the cut at the Players Championship for the first time in his third appearance at the tournament. Entering the 2022 event, he had shot a 71 or worse in seven of his previous eight rounds at TPC Sawgrass.
However, Mitchell has shown he can play well on this course. He posted a 65 in the second round of the 2019 Players Championship, and he's off to a strong start this year, as he's currently tied for fourth at five under par after shooting a 67 in the opening round. The 30-year-old had an eagle, four birdies and a bogey.
Mitchell is playing well thus far in 2022, as he finished in the top 12 at four of his first five tournaments of the year. It's clear he's carried that over to the Players Championship, and he could be set up to have his best career showing at the event this weekend.
At such a low DFS price, Mitchell is a sleeper play who could fare much better over the final three rounds than many other golfers at that amount. He may come through with some strong performances that could make a huge impact for daily fantasy lineups with him in them.
