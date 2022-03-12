Players Championship 2022: Daily Fantasy Picks and Tips for Saturday

0 of 3

By this point, the 2022 Players Championship was supposed to be halfway done and golfers should have been preparing to play their third round at TPC Sawgrass on Saturday. Instead, there are some golfers who haven't even completed their first round.

Rain has kept the competitors off the greens for much of the past two days, with delays and suspensions resulting in the Players Championship falling behind schedule. It's now guaranteed that the tournament won't be completed until Monday, and there's more bad weather in the forecast for Saturday in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Eventually, this event will be completed and a champion will be crowned. During the wait, daily fantasy players have had more time to deliberate and try to decide who they should play the rest of the tournament to produce the best results.

Here's a look at several golfers to consider playing the rest of the tournament, along with their current prices via DraftKings.