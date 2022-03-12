UFC Vegas 50: Santos vs. Ankalaev Odds, Schedule, Predictions

UFC Vegas 50: Santos vs. Ankalaev Odds, Schedule, PredictionsMarch 12, 2022
Light heavyweight sluggers Thiago Santos and Magomed Ankalaev make up the main event for UFC Fight Night 203 from the UFC's APEX Facility in Las Vegas.
It's a tale of two 205ers on opposite ends of their careers. Their paths will cross in an important fight for both with different things on the line.
For Santos, it's about remaining relevant. He snapped a three-fight losing streak against Johnny Walker last time out in a fight that has revived his relevancy in the division for now. For Ankalaev, it's the opportunity to raise his stock even more against a proven veteran.
He's in the midst of a seven-fight win streak against increasingly tough competition. A win here could project him into an even bigger spot next time out.
Elsewhere on the card, Marlon Moraes and Song Yadong will fight in an important bantamweight fight. It's a good mix of important fights and ones that should be entertaining.
Fight Card, Schedule and Odds
- Thiago Santos (+450, bet $100 to win $450) vs. Magomed Ankalaev (-630, bet $630 to win $100)
- Marlon Moraes (+235) vs. Song Yadong (-300)
- Sodiq Yusuff (-275) vs. Alex Caceres (+220)
- Khalil Rountree Jr. (+110) vs. Karl Roberson (-130)
- Drew Dober (-155) vs. Terrance McKinney (+135)
- Alex Pereira (-210) vs. Bruno Silva (+175)
- Matthew Semelsberger (-200) vs. AJ Fletcher (+170)
- JJ Aldrich (+100) vs. Gillian Robertson (-120)
- Trevin Jones (+130) vs. Javid Basharat (-150)
- Damon Jackson (-115) vs. Kamuela Kirk (-105)
- Sabina Mazo (+270) vs. Miranda Maverick (-350)
- Dalcha Lungiambula (-130) vs. Cody Brundage (+110)
- Guido Cannetti (+130) vs. Kris Moutinho (-150)
- Tafon Nchukwi (+165) vs. Azamat Murzakanov (-195)
Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)
Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)
Santos vs. Ankalaev
This is clearly a new school vs. old school matchup, and Ankalaev has developed some momentum, but Santos shouldn't be discounted here. He's a crafty veteran with real power.
Johnny Walker found that out. Marreta did just enough to pick away at his Brazilian compatriot and won a unanimous decision, causing major damage to Walker's stock.
Ankalaev is a different prospect, though. Walker's deficiencies have been made clear. He doesn't have the defense that Ankalaev has, nor does he have the wrestling to fall back on if the striking isn't going his way.
That should be the difference in this one. Ankalaev is a strong striker, but he has enough wrestling to keep Santos off balance.
This is a dangerous fight for the 29-year-old. He hasn't seen anyone as good as Santos to this point in his career. That doesn't mean he's not ready for it, though.
Prediction: Ankalaev via fourth-round TKO
Moraes vs. Yadong
Marlon Moraes is not in a good position on Saturday night. The 33-year-old veteran comes into the co-main event on a three-fight losing streak and just one win in his last five fights—although, that one win came against a legend in Jose Aldo.
The UFC is doing him no favors in pairing him with Song Yadong. The 24-year-old is a fast-rising prospect who has just one loss since joining the UFC in late 2017. Much like the main event, this represents the biggest step up in competition for him.
He's coming off a TKO win over Julio Arce. Moraes holds wins over Aljamain Sterling, Raphael Assuncao and Aldo. There are levels to this game, and Moraes has fought against some of the best.
However, Yadong's pressure and pace appear to be up to the task. A prime Moraes would have made this a difficult matchup. The question is whether he still has enough to beat an up-and-comer like Yadong.
Prediction: Yadong via decision
Yusuff vs. Caceres
Sodiq Yusuff suffered his first UFC loss last time out. Now he'll look to bounce back against a tough out in Alex Caceres on the main card.
Yusuff ran into a prospect who was just sharper than him in Arnold Allen, but he has a decision win over Andre Fili that showcased his potential in the division.
Caceres, who has been on the UFC roster since 2011, might be in the middle of his best run yet. He's picked up five straight wins, with two of them coming by submission. He's knocked off several prospects who were looking to bolster their resume.
He'll present some issues for Yusuff to figure out as well. He's an adept striker from range. While he doesn't have great power, he can utilize leg kicks and his jab to keep things at a friendly distance. In the grappling, he has a sneaky submission game.
However, that's not a place Yusuff will look to take this fight, and Caceres isn't exactly a takedown master. Expect Yusuff to close the distance and showcase his striking.
Prediction: Yusuff via decision
