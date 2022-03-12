UFC Vegas 50: Santos vs. Ankalaev Odds, Schedule, Predictions

0 of 4

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Light heavyweight sluggers Thiago Santos and Magomed Ankalaev make up the main event for UFC Fight Night 203 from the UFC's APEX Facility in Las Vegas.

It's a tale of two 205ers on opposite ends of their careers. Their paths will cross in an important fight for both with different things on the line.

For Santos, it's about remaining relevant. He snapped a three-fight losing streak against Johnny Walker last time out in a fight that has revived his relevancy in the division for now. For Ankalaev, it's the opportunity to raise his stock even more against a proven veteran.

He's in the midst of a seven-fight win streak against increasingly tough competition. A win here could project him into an even bigger spot next time out.

Elsewhere on the card, Marlon Moraes and Song Yadong will fight in an important bantamweight fight. It's a good mix of important fights and ones that should be entertaining.