Best NFL Fits for Top 5 2022 QB Draft Class After Rodgers, Wilson, Wentz Moves

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The 2022 quarterback carousel is already spinning at warp speed and we haven't even hit free agency yet, let alone the NFL draft.

With days before the legal tampering period begins Monday, we saw some major quarterback moves that will change the landscape of the league.

Aaron Rodgers announced through The Pat McAfee Show that he's coming back to Green Bay. The Denver Broncos moved all-in on Russell Wilson, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, while the Seattle Seahawks now become a prime draft slot for a quarterback at No. 9.

Then the Indianapolis Colts became a destination while scratching the Washington Commanders off the list, shipping Carson Wentz to D.C. after one season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The series of signings and deals will have a noticeable impact on how teams approach this rookie class of quarterbacks.

Based on the skills, strengths and weaknesses of the prospects and the situation each team has moving forward, here are the best fits for the top five quarterbacks on the Bleacher Report Scouting Department's Big Board.