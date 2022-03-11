Best NFL Fits for Top 5 2022 QB Draft Class After Rodgers, Wilson, Wentz Moves

Best NFL Fits for Top 5 2022 QB Draft Class After Rodgers, Wilson, Wentz MovesMarch 11, 2022
The 2022 quarterback carousel is already spinning at warp speed and we haven't even hit free agency yet, let alone the NFL draft.
With days before the legal tampering period begins Monday, we saw some major quarterback moves that will change the landscape of the league.
Aaron Rodgers announced through The Pat McAfee Show that he's coming back to Green Bay. The Denver Broncos moved all-in on Russell Wilson, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, while the Seattle Seahawks now become a prime draft slot for a quarterback at No. 9.
Then the Indianapolis Colts became a destination while scratching the Washington Commanders off the list, shipping Carson Wentz to D.C. after one season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The series of signings and deals will have a noticeable impact on how teams approach this rookie class of quarterbacks.
Based on the skills, strengths and weaknesses of the prospects and the situation each team has moving forward, here are the best fits for the top five quarterbacks on the Bleacher Report Scouting Department's Big Board.
Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati
Best Fit: Seattle Seahawks
With the departures of Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner, it's the dawn of a new era in Seattle.
While Drew Lock is a part of the reported trade, it isn't likely the Seahawks intend to make him the franchise quarterback. Instead, they could be looking toward the draft.
Desmond Ridder (scouting report) and Malik Willis (scouting report) have the physical tools to become something special.
Ridder registered a 9.54 relative athletic score, anchored by a 4.49-second 40-yard dash, per Kent Lee Platte of RAS. Combined with a strong arm to push the ball downfield, he has the tools to find early success. That's among the reasons we named him the most "pro-ready" quarterback in the class.
Whoever is going to be under center for the Seahawks will have the added pressure of being the guy that comes after a team legend. With DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett on the roster, Ridder throws a nice enough deep ball to have success early.
Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh
Best Fit: Pittsburgh Steelers
When you listen to what scouts and analysts have to say, "pro-ready" is one of the most common terms you hear with Kenny Pickett (scouting report). David Carr of NFL.com called him the most pro-ready in the draft. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that at least one AFC executive used the term when describing him.
Of all the prospects in the class, Pickett feels like the safest. His arm doesn't jump off the tape and he doesn't have elite physical tools, but he generally makes the right read and has good accuracy, especially in the short and intermediate games.
That makes the Steelers an ideal landing spot. Ben Roethlisberger is set to ride off into retirement, and his final season showed that Pittsburgh doesn't need a gunslinger to be successful.
The Steelers went 9-7-1 with Roethlisberger averaging just 6.7 air yards per attempt, according to Next Gen Stats.
The Steelers have big, physical pass-catchers in Chase Claypool and Pat Freiermuth along with quick and shifty options in Diontae Johnson and Najee Harris. They need a passer who can make the right decision and hit them in stride.
Pickett best fits that description.
Matt Corral, Ole Miss
Best Fit: New Orleans Saints
Matt Corral (scouting report) is a bit undersized (6'1⅝", 212 lbs), but he has shown toughness and accuracy in his college career. If you squint hard enough and use your imagination, you can see a little bit of Drew Brees in his game.
That isn't to say Corral will become Brees. That's an impossible expectation to place on any prospect, and Corral received a third-ground grade and a Tyler Huntley comparison in his B/R scouting report.
However, Pete Carmichael would be a great offensive coordinator to pair with the young signal-caller. He's been the offensive coordinator in New Orleans since 2009 and will continue in that role as the team moves on from the Sean Payton era with Dennis Allen at the helm.
The Saints have shown they like having a quarterback who can run the ball by signing Taysom Hill to an extension. Corral has shown he is a threat with the ball in his hands, rushing for 614 yards in his final season with the Rebels.
Unlike Hill, Corral is young enough that he could be developed into an NFL passer while still giving the Saints a threat to tuck the ball and run.
Malik Willis, Liberty
Best Fit: Houston Texans
The Houston Texans desperately need to find an identity. They also have some time before they are expected to be any kind of contenders.
Malik Willis is the kind of prospect who requires a team to build around his skill set and might take some time to develop.
Pairing him with the Texans is a perfect fit because they can afford to do both. The roster is essentially a blank slate, built around free agents on short-term deals. The only players who are set to be paid more than $10 million next season are Laremy Tunsil and Brandin Cooks, per Spotrac.
Willis is an excellent athlete. He didn't do athletic testing at the combine, but you can see it on his tape where he rushed for over 2,100 yards in his career between Auburn and Liberty.
He also impressed at the combine as a passer and in the interview process, per Matt Miller of ESPN.
The traits are there for Willis to develop into a franchise quarterback, and the Texans could tailor their offense and personnel to accentuate his strengths.
Sam Howell, North Carolina
Best Fit: Indianapolis Colts
After trading Carson Wentz, the Colts will need a new QB. Per Zak Keefer of The Athletic, much of Wentz's exit in Indy had to do with his leadership and intangibles.
So the Colts could be looking for a young quarterback who can do some of the same things while bringing a better attitude and approach to the locker room.
Sam Howell could fit that bill. The North Carolina quarterback had an up-and-down collegiate career but put up 68 touchdowns to 14 interceptions in his first two years when he was throwing to Dyami Brown and Dazz Newsome with Javonte Williams and Michael Carter in the backfield.
When those guys were all playing in the NFL, he had to carry a heavier burden and responded with 828 yards on the ground and 11 scores in North Carolina's RPO-heavy offense.
Wentz was sixth in the league in RPO passes (76) and fourth in play-action (144), per Pro Football Reference.
Howell's ability to throw accurately in rhythm and operate an offense that is run-first pairs well with what Indy can do with Jonathan Taylor in the backfield.