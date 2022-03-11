Players Championship 2022: Daily Fantasy Picks and Tips for Friday

0 of 3

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The first round of the 2022 Players Championship began on Thursday, but it wasn't completed. The weather impacted the opening day of the tournament, with rain delaying the start of the round before causing play to be suspended later on.

As a result, not every golfer in this year's field finished the first round. They'll have to do that Friday morning, and the second round will start later in the day. But it's possible the weather will be a factor throughout the weekend, as more rain is in the forecast for TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Although the opening round is still ongoing, the current leaders are Tommy Fleetwood and Tom Hoge, who are both at six under par after playing a full 18 holes. Plenty of other notable names are near the top, with more possibly joining them by the time the first round is over.

For daily fantasy players, it's not too early to look ahead to the second round and try to figure out who should be in Friday's lineups. Here's a look at several names to build around, with their prices via DraftKings.