Players Championship 2022: Daily Fantasy Picks and Tips for Friday

Players Championship 2022: Daily Fantasy Picks and Tips for FridayMarch 11, 2022
The first round of the 2022 Players Championship began on Thursday, but it wasn't completed. The weather impacted the opening day of the tournament, with rain delaying the start of the round before causing play to be suspended later on.
As a result, not every golfer in this year's field finished the first round. They'll have to do that Friday morning, and the second round will start later in the day. But it's possible the weather will be a factor throughout the weekend, as more rain is in the forecast for TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Although the opening round is still ongoing, the current leaders are Tommy Fleetwood and Tom Hoge, who are both at six under par after playing a full 18 holes. Plenty of other notable names are near the top, with more possibly joining them by the time the first round is over.
For daily fantasy players, it's not too early to look ahead to the second round and try to figure out who should be in Friday's lineups. Here's a look at several names to build around, with their prices via DraftKings.
Jon Rahm ($10,600)
As the No. 1-ranked golfer in the world, Jon Rahm again has the most expensive DFS price for Friday's second-round action. On Thursday, he showed a glimpse of why he's typically worth that high cost.
The 27-year-old opened the Players with a 69 and is tied for 11th at three under par. He had a pair of bogeys, but he also collected five birdies, including one at the ninth hole to conclude his round in a typically solid showing.
It was also the sixth time in Rahm's past nine rounds at TPC Sawgrass that he shot a 69 or better. He's improved his finish in each of his previous four appearances at the tournament, and he's put himself in an early spot to contend for the title this weekend.
The Spaniard will likely have some even better showings over the final three rounds, and it's likely he'll post an even lower score on Friday.
Feel confident in constructing a DFS lineup around Rahm, who should start moving up the leaderboard.
Brian Harman ($7,300)
Starting on the back nine on Thursday, Brian Harman got off to a slow start by bogeying three of his first five holes. And yet, he ended up at four under par and tied for seventh, thanks to his impressive seven birdies, including one on the ninth hole to cap his round.
The 35-year-old has been playing well in 2022, and it was encouraging to see him move past a difficult start at TPC Sawgrass, which is a challenging course. After shooting a 68 to begin this year's tournament, he could be set for an impressive weekend.
Since 2014, Harman has finished in the top eight at the Players three times. That includes in 2021, when he ended up third at 12 under par.
So there's a good chance the Savannah, Georgia native is going to have another strong weekend, as he clearly knows how to navigate the course well. That makes him a great value DFS play at a reasonable cost for Friday's second round.
Harold Varner III ($6,700)
Harold Varner III was having a great showing during Thursday's opening round—until the final two holes.
The 31-year-old was at seven under par through 16 holes, having collected seven birdies, including five on the first seven of the back nine. But his round ended with a triple bogey on the 17th and a bogey on the 18th.
As long as Varner can rebound from that poor finish and get back to playing as he did for the majority of the first round, then he should have a solid showing the rest of the tournament. It's unlikely he struggles as badly on the 17th and 18th holes when he gets back there on Friday.
The Akron, Ohio native has had previous success at TPC Sawgrass, as he finished seventh at 12 under par in 2018. Yet, this year is the first time he has shot better than a 70 in the opening round.
Considering Varner is available at such a low DFS price, he should provide tremendous value on Friday if he can have a similar round to Thursday. It's also possible he could fare even better if he closes out stronger. So, take a chance on him at an affordable cost in daily fantasy.
