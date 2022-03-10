Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 10March 11, 2022
Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 10
Josh Alexander is back and the Thursday night on AXS TV, he addressed the Impact Wrestling fans, Moose and the world title.
The Walking Weapon's return to the company headlined an episode that also featured an All-Star Knockouts Tag Team Match, a great promo exchange from Alex Shelley and "Switchblade" Jay White, and a showdown between former world champions Rich Swann and Eddie Edwards in the night's main event.
What happened, who built momentum on the road to the Rebellion pay-per-view on April 23 and what did it mean for the company as a whole?
Find out now with this recap of the March 10 broadcast.
Josh Alexander Returns to Impact Wrestling
Josh Alexander is back in Impact Wrestling after signing a multi-year contract with the company, as well as a contract for a match with Moose for the world title at Rebellion on April 23, and he kicked off this week's broadcast.
The Walking Weapon recalled his time at home and the thoughts that went through his mind, including the desire to get his hands on Moose, who ruined what should have been the moment of his life back at Bound For Glory.
Eddie Edwards led Honor No More in interrupting him and the former heart and soul of Impact Wrestling took exception to Alexander getting a title shot and the "red carpet rolled out for him."
Alexander said this isn't the Edwards he remembers. He said Edwards became complacent, that is why the company passed him by.
Matt Taven interrupted with some trash talk, to which Alexander shot back, reminding the loudmouth heel that when he wins world titles, Taven puts companies out of business.
The segment broke down, a brawl ensued and Scott D'Amore arrived on the scene, announcing Kenny King vs. Willie Mack for the first match of the night.
Grade
A
Analysis
Alexander may have a date with Moose at Rebellion but this planted the seeds for everything to come after that blockbuster main event.
Sure, The Walking Weapon may spar with Honor No More on the road to Rebellion, but a showdown with Edwards over the world title should be one of the marquee bouts available to Impact Wrestling following the springtime pay-per-view extravaganza.
Willie Mack vs. Kenny King
An early back-and-forth gave way to Kenny King wrestling control of the bout away from Willie Mack.
The heel worked his opponent over, targeting the core of his opponent, thus taking away his power base. Some quick thinking by Mack, in the form of a potentially inadvertent low blow, allowed him to mount a comeback. A clothesline, Samoan Drop and standing moonsault earned Mack a two-count.
King mounted one last offensive but Mack scored the win with the Six-Star Frog Splash for the pinfall victory.
Result
Mack defeated King
Grade
C+
Analysis
This was a good, competitive, hard-fought match between two grizzled veterans with success in Impact Wrestling. Mack is a great hand and a guy with considerable athleticism for someone his size. King is a strong performer in his own right.
The question is why Impact appears poised to keep beating Honor No More.
Mack and Swann beat Matt Taven and Mike Bennett prior to Sacrifice and Vincent has lost more than he should. Why build them up, only to beat them when it comes time for the actual match?
It does not make sense, nor is it conducive to creating a heel faction as dominant as HNM should be.
John Skyler vs. Ace Austin vs. Crazzy Steve
X-Division champion Trey Miguel watched from the commentary position as Ace Austin, John Skyler and Crazzy Steve competed for an opportunity to challenge Miguel in a Triple Threat Match at Rebellion.
Skyler thwarted Austin's attempt at a partnership early, ensuring it would be every man for himself.
Skyler drove Steve into the mat, then dragged him to the corner. Austin met his opponents on the ropes, only to be shoved to the arena floor. Steve elbowed out of a rolling senton but caught the boot of Austin to the back of the neck.
Steve found himself perched on the shoulders of Skyler, biting his opponent's head. Austin came off the top rope with The Fold, driving the fan-favorite circus clown to the mat for the win.
Result
Austin defeated Skyler and Steve
Grade
C+
Analysis
Skyler and Steve are really solid professional wrestlers, with a great work ethic and the ability to have a good-to-great match on any given night. Austin, though, is the star of this match and one of the best wrestlers on the entire Impact Wrestling roster.
His win here was obvious and the fact that there is prior history between him and Miguel, which the champion found himself on the losing end of, it makes sense that he takes up one of the contender's spots in the pay-per-view match.
Who joins them is the question.
All-Star Knockouts Tag Team Match
New Knockouts tag team champions The Influence (Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne) partnered with new Knockouts champion Tashsa Steelz and Savannah Evans to battle The IInspiration (Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee), Chelsea Green and Mickie James in a blockbuster All-Star Knockouts Tag Team Match.
The Influence tripped up Lee, allowing Evans to drive her to the mat with a Samoan Drop and the heels to take over control of the bout.
Lee created separation and tagged James into the match. The former Knockouts champion wiped out Steelz and slugged away at the opposition. A cutter from Steelz abruptly halted James' onslaught.
With The IInfluence and The Inspiration battling at ringside, Green delivered a low blow to Kaleb (with a K!) and James finished Steelz with Mick-DT for the pinfall victory.
Result
James, Green and The IInspiration defeated Evans, Steelz and The Influence
Grade
C+
Analysis
Keeping in line with the theme of the night, this was another energetic, fun match that highlighted the talent involved. It also continued some stories, including both individual and tag team title feuds.
Steelz and James continue to exhibit some great in-ring chemistry and Impact continues to keep Green hanging around, clearly hinting that The Hot Mess will inevitably turn on Hardcore Country and ignite a rivalry that takes the Canadian competitor to a whole new level in this run with the company.
Bullet Club Speaks
Jay White, The Good Brothers and Chris Bey hit the ring to address the Impact Zone.
He recalled his victory over Alex Shelley at Sacrifice and pushed that he is the best wrestler in the world.
Shelley interrupted and admitted that, to his dismay, he expected to be immune to White's egotistical bragging and blatant disrespect, but he found out the hard way at Sacrifice.
Chris Bey asked Shelley how he likes being alone, to which he reminded the heels that when he is in Impact Wrestling, he is never alone. Chris Sabin joined his longtime friend and partner on the stage and after some back-and-forth, a tag match between the reunited Motor City Machine Guns and Bullet Club's White and Bey was made for next week.
Grade
A+
Analysis
This was a great bit of business from Shelley, who cut a fantastic promo that explained his longtime mentor-protege relationship with White and told the story of a trainer disappointed by the man his student has become.
The introduction of Sabin and Bey to the verbal altercation delivers fans a hell of a match on next week's show. The MCMG vs. Bullet Club is a pay-per-view quality match that will have every opportunity to be one of the best television matches of the year.
The talent is there and the opportunity to further establish White as the measuring stick and Bey as a credible singles star outside the X-Division is, too. Hopefully, the match lives up to its potential.
Rich Swann vs. Eddie Edwards
Two former Impact world champions squared off in the main event of Thursday's show as Honor No More's Eddie Edwards met Rich Swann.
Edwards controlled the majority of the match, wearing Swann down and working him over. At one point, he shook off a nasty bump on the outside that saw him collide with the light rigging at ringside and quickly applied a single-leg Boston Crab.
Swann fought back, showing the resiliency that defined his previous main event run. He rocked Edwards with a pump kick, delivered a crossbody and stunned the heel with a kick to the head. Edwards answered with a modified Blue Thunder Bomb for two.
A Tiger Driver earned the same near-fall.
Swann regained momentum and attempted the Phoenix Splash, only to crash and burn. Edwards capitalized, delivered the Boston Knee Party, and finished him off with the Die Hard Driver for the pinfall victory.
Result
Edwards defeated Swann
Grade
B+
Analysis
This was a damn good wrestling match and it is no wonder that, at different points in Impact history, Swann and Edwards have been tapped to be world champions.
Edwards bringing back the Die Hard Driver, a move he utilized to great success during his time in Ring of Honor, was a nice touch and adds a new finisher to his arsenal as he chases another title reign and vengeance against a company he feels disrespected him.
It is clear the company is setting Edwards up to be the first real challenger to Alexander when The Walking Weapon inevitably beats Moose to win the world title at Rebellion. His climb back to the title picture, and the babyfaces he can knock off along the way, should make for some entertaining television.