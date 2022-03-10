Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 10

1 of 6

Credit: Impact Wrestling

Josh Alexander is back in Impact Wrestling after signing a multi-year contract with the company, as well as a contract for a match with Moose for the world title at Rebellion on April 23, and he kicked off this week's broadcast.

The Walking Weapon recalled his time at home and the thoughts that went through his mind, including the desire to get his hands on Moose, who ruined what should have been the moment of his life back at Bound For Glory.

Eddie Edwards led Honor No More in interrupting him and the former heart and soul of Impact Wrestling took exception to Alexander getting a title shot and the "red carpet rolled out for him."

Alexander said this isn't the Edwards he remembers. He said Edwards became complacent, that is why the company passed him by.

Matt Taven interrupted with some trash talk, to which Alexander shot back, reminding the loudmouth heel that when he wins world titles, Taven puts companies out of business.

The segment broke down, a brawl ensued and Scott D'Amore arrived on the scene, announcing Kenny King vs. Willie Mack for the first match of the night.

Grade

A

Analysis

Alexander may have a date with Moose at Rebellion but this planted the seeds for everything to come after that blockbuster main event.

Sure, The Walking Weapon may spar with Honor No More on the road to Rebellion, but a showdown with Edwards over the world title should be one of the marquee bouts available to Impact Wrestling following the springtime pay-per-view extravaganza.