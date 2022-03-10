Players Championship 2022: Daily Fantasy Picks and Tips for Thursday

Players Championship 2022: Daily Fantasy Picks and Tips for ThursdayMarch 10, 2022
Many of the top golfers in the world will be hitting the fairways at TPC Sawgrass on Thursday, when the 2022 Players Championship gets underway. It should be an exciting start to a thrilling weekend in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
The Players Championship is frequently referred to as golf's fifth major because of its typically star-studded field and the prize money on offer—per Kyle Porter of CBS Sports, this year's purse is a record $20 million. There's also typically plenty of unpredictability. For example, there have been 16 first-time winners at the past 17 events.
Who's going to get off to a strong start at TPC Sawgrass this year? That's what daily fantasy players are trying to predict while setting their lineups for Thursday's opening round. There's a lot of talent in the field, so it can be hard to be assertive.
Here's a look at several golfers you should consider for DFS lineups Thursday, along with their prices on Golf" target="_blank">DraftKings.
Collin Morikawa ($10,700)
Collin Morikawa is playing well at nearly every course he steps on these days. He's finished in the top five in each of his first two tournaments in 2022, most notably tying for second at February's Genesis Invitational by shooting a 68 or better in all four rounds.
The 25-year-old will look to carry his momentum into his second career appearance at the Players Championship. Morikawa made his TPC Sawgrass debut in 2021, finishing 41st at two under par. He fell down the leaderboard with a 76 in the third round, but he had a strong finish, shooting a 66 in the final round.
This is a tricky course to navigate, but it's encouraging that Morikawa's most recent round there was his best. He has experience under his belt, which should help at this year's Players Championship.
Because of his recent success, Morikawa is one of the more expensive golfers for DFS lineups Thursday. But he's been so reliable that he should be a safe play with high upside. Feel confident in constructing your lineup around him.
Sungjae Im ($8,300)
In 2019, Sungjae Im missed the cut in his Players Championship debut, shooting a 73 and a 71 in the first two rounds. He fared much better in his second TPC Sawgrass appearance in 2021, as he ended up in 17th place at seven under par, a showing that included 66s in both the second and fourth rounds.
Im may be in position to build off last year's appearance and have an even stronger showing at the 2022 Players Championship. The 23-year-old has already had some solid performances this year, posting four top-20 finishes in seven tournaments.
Not only that, but Im has also typically been getting off to strong starts. In 11 tournaments during this PGA Tour season, he's shot a 69 or better in the opening round seven times. That includes his first-round 68 in the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational earlier in March.
Im should provide tremendous value at his DFS price considering his potential to be near the top of the leaderboard by the time Thursday is over. It's a smart pick to include him in your lineup.
Keegan Bradley ($6,900)
Of the golfers with a DFS price lower than $7,000 for Thursday, Keegan Bradley may be the best pick. There's a good chance that the 35-year-old is going to get off to a solid start at TPC Sawgrass and could provide incredible value at his cost.
Bradley has competed in the Players Championship 11 times, but his best showings have all been within the past four years. He's finished in the top 30 in each of his previous three appearances, with his best result being a tied-seventh-place showing in 2018, when he ended up at 12 under par.
At last year's Players Championship, Bradley put together four solid rounds, never shooting higher than a 73. And he saved his best for last, ending with a 69 that put him at four under par, good enough for 29th place.
After tying for 11th at the recent Arnold Palmer Invitational, Bradley also has some momentum on his side. Expect him to carry that over into this week, making him worthy of DFS consideration Thursday.
