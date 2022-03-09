AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 9

2 of 2

Credit: AEW

Chris Jericho kicked off Wednesday's show by putting over his match with Eddie Kingston at Revolution. He said it awakened something in him that he thought was gone, but admitted frustration when he refused to shake Kingston's hand per his pre-match promise.

He called his rival out and Mad King obliged, entering the arena to chants of his name.

Kingston admitted that Friday before the pay-per-view, he wanted to no-show and give in to the demons that have plagued him throughout his life. The only reason he did not? The four separate people that told him his Player's Tribune article saved their lives.

He said he hopes he made them proud. He then asked Jericho what haunts him and prevented him from shaking his hand at Revolution. Jericho admitted he was wrong and shook Kingston's hand in time for 2point0 and Daniel Garcia to attack.

Santana and Ortiz rushed the ring, made the save, only for Jericho to attack his Inner Circle teammates with a baseball bat. Jake Hager arrived, questioning Jericho's actions, before showing his true colors and joining in on the assault.

Jericho added a bat shot to the head of Kingston and Hager drove him through the timekeeper's table at ringside. The egotistical Demo God introduced fans to the Jericho Appreciation Society to close out the segment.

Grade

B

Analysis

Kingston's rawness and realness will always endear him to audiences and is a huge reason he has been as successful as he has been here in AEW. The emotion he showed while discussing the fans that fueled him to show up at Revolution is something that cannot be manufactured or scripted and adds a certain gravity to his promos.

The biggest takeaway, of course, is the formation of the Jericho Appreciation Society and what appears to be the conclusion of the Inner Circle. At least for now.

Jericho turning heel could be seen coming from a mile away but the 2point0 and Daniel Garcia partnership was a nice twist. Hager probably did not have to be involved but it keeps him involved in something and presents a numbers disadvantage for Kingston, Santana and Ortiz to overcome.

Do not be surprised if they do so with the help of Sammy Guevara, who was conspicuous by his absence here.