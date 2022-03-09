Players Championship 2022: Daily Fantasy Picks, Strategy and Tips

0 of 3

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

This year's Players Championship marks the 40th anniversary of the tournament's move to TPC Sawgrass. Since then, there's been plenty of excitement and surprises at the event.

Only five golfers have won the Players Championship multiple times, and the only one to capture the title three times is Jack Nicklaus (1974, 1976 and 1978), and the tournament has featured 16 first-time winners in the past 17 editions of the event.

The 2022 Players Championship is set to begin Thursday, and it's hard to predict who will fare well. But that's what daily fantasy players will be trying to do when they set their lineups throughout the four-day tournament.

As the start of the event nears, here's some early daily fantasy advice to consider when you get to setting your lineups. All prices via Golf" target="_blank">DraftKings.