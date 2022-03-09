March Madness 2022: Top Bracketology Predictions from Around the Web

2 of 3

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Shelby Mast and Scott Gleeson, USA Today

No. 1 Seeds: Gonzaga, Kansas, Arizona, Baylor

Last Four In: Indiana, Michigan, SMU, North Carolina

First Four Out: Memphis, VCU, Saint Bonaventure, Rutgers

As you can see, Mast and Gleeson have the same No. 1 seeds as Lunardi at this point. They too see the Zags as the best of that bunch, with Baylor close behind. After that, it gets a little murkier in their eyes. This year has had more than its fair share of upsets during the regular season, so it's a thin line between a top spot and greater potential for early danger as a No. 2 or No. 3 seed. Here's how Mast and Gleeson describe the stakes for an elite team like Purdue:

"But the projected No. 2 seeds are hardly safe from getting their seeds stolen themselves. Such is the case for Purdue, once in line to snatch a No. 1 seed. The Boilermakers got taken down by No. 3 seed Wisconsin on Tuesday in a game that gave the Badgers the Big Ten regular season title. The NCAA selection committee pays no attention to conference supremacy, which is why Purdue stays – barely – at the No. 2 line in today's bracket.

But that loss for Purdue means chasing No. 3s Villanova and Texas Tech are close to vaulting ahead. That's especially true for 'Nova after knocking off top Big East threat Providence on Tuesday."

As for the teams on the bubble, Mast and Gleeson see things a bit differently than Lunardi. They have Rutgers missing the tournament and Indiana making it, while Lunardi has those two sides doing the opposite. Indiana, No. 9 in the Big Ten Tournament, could very well slip out of contention if they lose to Michigan on Thursday. The Hoosiers already lost to the Wolverines 80-62 on Jan. 23. Controlling Hunter Dickinson will be key to the Hoosiers' hopes of getting another solid win and improving their stock.

Meanwhile, Rutgers is a No. 4 seed in the Big Ten Tournament and gets started on Friday against either Nebraska, Northwestern or Iowa.