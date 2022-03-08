Winners and Losers of NFL's Massive Rodgers, Wilson Deals

0 of 10

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

On a day of big-time quarterback moves, Aaron Rodgers renewed his relationship with the Green Bay Packers, and the Denver Broncos made a tidal-wave splash, agreeing to terms on a deal for Russell Wilson.

Rodgers kept his word. He decided on his future before free agency. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the four-time league MVP will sign a massive multiyear extension, which likely keeps him in Green Bay for the entirety of his career.

Per Rapoport, Rodgers' top options came down to the Packers, Broncos and retirement.

Last week, The Athletic's Matt Schneidman took the temperature of people around the league on Rodgers' situation and wrote, "it seems to be the worst-kept secret here at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine that Rodgers isn't going anywhere."

Ultimately, the drama results in a new deal for Rodgers, a Packers squad that has its leader under center for the foreseeable future and a ripple effect that has significant offseason implications for multiple teams and players.

Moments later, the Broncos stole the NFL spotlight with a blockbuster deal to acquire Wilson from the Seahawks, pending a physical and his approval because of a no-trade clause, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

As everyone wraps their heads around two transactions that will change the landscape of the league, we'll break down the biggest winners and losers from both deals.