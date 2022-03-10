Every Team's Realistic Dream Signing in 2022 NFL Free Agency

0 of 32

Don Montague/Associated Press

A flurry of signings occurs at the onset of the NFL's new league year. These free-agent acquisitions signal the top-tier of free agency. The individuals involved are the most sought-after option on the open market.

The depth of this year's free-agent class already took a hit with Davante Adams, Chris Godwin, Orlando Brown Jr., Cam Robinson, David Njoku, Dalton Schultz, Mike Gesicki and Jessie Bates III receiving franchise tags. Furthermore, Harold Landry III and Mike Williams agreed to new mega-deals within the past few days.

Plenty of talent remains available, though expectations should be tempered.

Free agency should accentuate a roster anyhow. Front offices aren't building their respective teams through flashy signings. These pieces are meant to complete the puzzle and not have an organization go into the draft with glaring holes.

A "dream" signing is relative to the best possible fit at a position of need and at the price each team can afford. Every team would like to sign their own free agents, of course. From there, the following matches propose something different.