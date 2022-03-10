Every Team's Realistic Dream Signing in 2022 NFL Free AgencyMarch 10, 2022
Every Team's Realistic Dream Signing in 2022 NFL Free Agency
A flurry of signings occurs at the onset of the NFL's new league year. These free-agent acquisitions signal the top-tier of free agency. The individuals involved are the most sought-after option on the open market.
The depth of this year's free-agent class already took a hit with Davante Adams, Chris Godwin, Orlando Brown Jr., Cam Robinson, David Njoku, Dalton Schultz, Mike Gesicki and Jessie Bates III receiving franchise tags. Furthermore, Harold Landry III and Mike Williams agreed to new mega-deals within the past few days.
Plenty of talent remains available, though expectations should be tempered.
Free agency should accentuate a roster anyhow. Front offices aren't building their respective teams through flashy signings. These pieces are meant to complete the puzzle and not have an organization go into the draft with glaring holes.
A "dream" signing is relative to the best possible fit at a position of need and at the price each team can afford. Every team would like to sign their own free agents, of course. From there, the following matches propose something different.
Arizona Cardinals: CB Carlton Davis
For years, the Arizona Cardinals didn't have a solid second option to play opposite the team's best cover corner in Patrick Peterson. Now, the Cardinals are young at cornerback with Byron Murphy Jr. and Marco Wilson as their best options.
The problem in this scenario is the Cardinals aren't a team flush with salary-cap space. Currently, the team is under $8.3 million. Granted, franchises work around these numbers all the time, but financial inflexibility could limit some of the options.
In this case, Carlton Davis can sign a long-term backloaded deal. The 25-year-old Davis is entering free agency for the first time after starting 50 games in his first four seasons. The talented defensive back already owns a Super Bowl ring, but he might be looking to move on from the Bucs with Tom Brady retired.
A move to the desert to play with Kyler Murray and Co. could be enticing.
Atlanta Falcons: CB Levi Wallace
The Atlanta Falcons feature arguably the game's best young cornerback in A.J. Terrell. The second-year defensive back blossomed into one of the top performers in single coverage. Atlanta's other corner spot is another story altogether.
Fabian Moreau started 16 games last season and played marginally well but enters free agency this year.
Levi Wallace certainly isn't the most well-known name. The former undrafted free agent wasn't the best cornerback on the Buffalo Bills, but Wallace has proven to be a steady bookend to a quality cover corner.
Wallace started all 52 games in which he's played for one of the league's best pass defenses. Despite his reliability, the Bills never fully committed to the cornerback and re-signed him on a paltry one-year, $1.75 million deal last offseason. Whereas in Atlanta, Wallace can step in and provide legitimate stability opposite the emerging Terrell.
Baltimore Ravens: DL Akiem Hicks
The Baltimore Ravens have never shied away from acquiring aging veterans who still have something left in the tank.
Calais Campbell is an excellent example. The Ravens traded for the defensive lineman a few months before he turned 34 years old. Campbell provided the organization with two quality seasons. Now, he's a pending free agent.
A slightly younger defensive lineman can redefine Baltimore's front. With the potential losses of Campbell and fellow free agent Brandon Williams, Hicks can become the tone-setter for the entire Ravens defense.
When Hicks is healthy and on his game, he's a wrecking ball along the interior. His power at the point of attack is difficult to replicate. Having Hicks collapse the pocket while Odafe Oweh and Tyus Bowser work off the edges would be a boon for the Ravens.
Buffalo Bills: DL Folorunso Fatukasi
A run-first defender certainly doesn't fit the definition of a splashy or sexy free-agent signing.
And though the Buffalo Bills already claim the league's best defense, the group isn't quite as good against opposing ground games as it is against passing attacks, finishing 13th in rushing defense last season.
To make matters worse, defensive tackle Harrison Phillips is expected to test the free-agent market. Also, Star Lotulelei turns 33 later this year after experiencing a downturn in performance in 2021.
Folorunso Fatukasi is a name many fans will have never heard of because he excels in doing the dirty work. The 2018 sixth-round pick has been among the league leaders in tackles for loss against the run during the
2020 and 2021 campaigns. As an added bonus, the Bills can make a division rival, the New York Jets, softer on defense by signing Fatukasi to man the middle of their unit.
Carolina Panthers: OT Duane Brown
The Carolina Panthers are searching for a new quarterback, but the options are limited, particularly among those who can legitimately change a franchise's direction with Aaron Rodgers re-signing with the Green Bay Packers and Russell Wilson traded to the Denver Broncos.
Instead, the Panthers should pursue building up their offensive line to make life easier on whoever serves as the starting quarterback this fall.
Duane Brown turns 37 later this year, and his next deal will likely be his last. The Panthers provide an opportunity to 1) sign a significant final payday as a team with a glaring need at left tackle and 2) play for a franchise relatively close to where he went to high school in Henrico, Virginia.
Brown may be an aging player, but he remains a quality blindside protector who can stabilize the front and provide a veteran presence to improve the entire offense.
Chicago Bears: C Ryan Jensen
Ryan Jensen should have arguably the most robust market of any player entering free agency.
Teams are always looking for quality offensive linemen because there simply aren't enough to fill every spot. Jensen just so happens to be one of the game's best centers and has a physical and nasty mean streak.
The Chicago Bears' new brass knows it must build around last years' 11th overall pick, quarterback Justin Fields. The Bears experienced issues of every kind along their offensive line last season, but they have a few pieces in place with Teven Jenkins, Cody Whitehair and possibly Larry Borom. Still, the group is particularly weak over the ball.
Jensen can serve as a massive upgrade and provide the necessary veteran presence to get the unit on the same page as he sets the tone from play and play-calling perspectives.
Cincinnati Bengals: OG Brandon Scherff
The Cincinnati Bengals took the red pill during the 2020 offseason, and they're still finding out just how deep the rabbit hole goes.
A once-frugal franchise is now finding out what it's like to play amongst the big boys because ownership and the front office began to willingly invest in high-priced free agents. The approach shouldn't stop now that so much positive momentum has been built with the team's surprising Super Bowl appearance.
Free agents should now flock to Cincinnati, as they want to play alongside Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Co.
Brandon Scherff spent the last two seasons as Washington's franchise player. Now, he's set to test free agency as the best guard on the market.
The Bengals must repair their broken front. Right guard became a particularly glaring issue throughout the 2021 campaign. Scherff can massively upgrade the spot and provide the necessary stability to keep Burrow upright.
Cleveland Browns: WR Christian Kirk
The Cleveland Browns are expected to be significant players in the wide receiver market.
According to The Athletic's Zac Jackson (h/t More for You Cleveland), the Browns have had an interest in Chris Godwin, Mike Williams, Amari Cooper and Allen Robinson II. Of that group, Godwin and Williams have been franchise-tagged and re-signed, respectively, while Cooper has yet to be released by the Dallas Cowboys. Robinson is the lone man standing, and his interest in Cleveland may be suspect based on the Browns' run-first offense with uncertainty behind center.
Christian Kirk is arguably a better fit, anyways. Kirk fits the profile Browns general manager Andrew Berry has preferred in the past, as a player entering free agency for the first time with plenty of remaining upside. Kirk is 25 years old, coming off career-highs with 77 receptions for 982 yards.
The four-year target can play either in the slot or outside the numbers and provide the necessary flexibility to complement whichever wide receiver the team chooses early in April's draft.
Dallas Cowboys: S Jordan Whitehead
The Dallas Cowboys have plenty of financial finagling to do before the new league year begins.
Amari Cooper's release seems inevitable since the Cowboys are still in the red, and his departure will save $16 million if he's cut before June 1. From there, the organization can possibly address its own free agents with Michael Gallup, Connor Williams, Keanu Neal, Damontae Kazee, Jayron Kearse, Leighton Vander Esch and Dorance Armstrong set to enter the market.
Not every one of those contributors will return. Safety could be hit particularly hard with Kazee and Kearse set to cash in this offseason.
The Cowboys may not have much room to bring in an outside free agent. If they do, Jordan Whitehead is intriguing as a 24-year-old versatile safety. Whitehead played under one of the league's most aggressive defensive coordinators in Todd Bowles. He can be used in multiple fashions, much like Dan Quinn did with Kearse.
Denver Broncos: LB De'Vondre Campbell
Nathaniel Hackett knows exactly what De'Vondre Campbell can bring to a defense after the former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator watched the veteran linebacker solidify his status as a team leader and first-team All-Pro during the 2021 campaign.
As the new Denver Broncos head coach, Hackett already received a gift when the organization traded for Russell Wilson. General manager George Paton can provide his coach a quarterback for the defense by signing Campbell.
He posted 90 more tackles in each of the last five seasons while setting a career-high in 2021 with 146.
While Campbell would be an upgrade among the Broncos' previous linebackers, the team is also thin at the position since Alexander Johnson, Josey Jewell and Kenny Young are pending free agents.
Detroit Lions: WR Allen Robinson II
Of all these pairings, Allen Robinson II to the Detroit Lions might be the most far-fetched while trying to make these realistic options. However, three instances work in the Lions' favor to sign the top-rated wide receiver on the market.
With over $20 million in available salary-cap space, the Lions have the money to invest in Robinson and meet his financial demands.
Second, Robinson would walk into the Lions' locker room as the clear-cut top receiving threat. He'll be the focal point of the passing game and help elevate the entire scheme.
Finally, the wide receiver is a Detroit native. The Lions might not be a destination franchise for most, but the allure of playing near home has to factor into the equation. The organization needs someone to buy into what it's building with its impressive staff. Robinson can be the marquee signing to get the Lions on the path toward long-term respectability.
Green Bay Packers: WR William Fuller V
The retention of Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams were the only necessary ingredients to a successful Green Bay Packers offseason. The front office already achieved both with Rodgers agreeing to a new deal and Adams placed under the franchise tag.
Any further additions will be icing on the cake, though the Packers are well in the red as they continue to massage their salary-cap figure.
The thought of adding another weapon to pair with Adams might be asking too much. However, the organization can take a swing on a talented target who needs to prove himself after a disappointing 2021 campaign.
Enter William Fuller V. The 27-year-old speedster signed a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins but played in only two games before ending up on injured reserve with a broken finger.
The Packers can buy low and possibly maximize their investment if Fuller returns to the wide receiver previously seen with the Houston Texans in 2020.
Houston Texans: WR DJ Chark Jr.
The Houston Texans are a mess after surprisingly firing head coach David Culley after just one season then elevating defensive coordinator Lovie Smith to the position.
Despite tearing down the roster last year, the organization still isn't in a position to make a big splash in free agency to expedite the turnaround. In fact, the Texans currently hold the league's 14th-most salary-cap space, according to Spotrac.
Granted, a Deshaun Watson trade would help the team's financial status. But no one knows exactly if one will occur, with the quarterback set to be deposed Friday for some of the civil lawsuits against him while a grand jury weighs whether to indict him on charges of sexual assault, per the Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala and Mark Maske.
As such, the Texans should go after talented free agents looking for an opportunity to prove themselves.
Wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. is a former Pro Bowl performer with a 1,000-yard season under his belt. He's now two years removed from that campaign and coming off of a fractured ankle. With Brandin Cooks' uncertain status thanks to a $16.2 million salary-cap charge, the team could be searching for a new No. 1 target.
Indianapolis Colts: S Marcus Maye
The Indianapolis Colts would love for a quarterback to be listed here, of course. That possibility likely won't happen since none of the available free-agent options are all that enticing.
From there, the team must look to fill holes. Left tackle is an option, but the team might be best served to bring Eric Fisher back for another year.
Meanwhile, safety may not be as easily fixed.
Both Khari Willis and Julian Blackmon both had stints on injured reserve, with the latter still recovering from a torn Achilles tendon. Injuries aside, neither played particularly well when they were on the field.
Coincidentally, Marcus Maye's season ended in Week 9 because of a torn Achilles tendon, too. Prior to the injury, the New York Jets designated the safety as their franchise player. During the 2020 campaign, Maye was graded as football's fourth-best safety, per Pro Football Focus. The Colts can hedge their secondary bet while potentially upgrading their back line.
Jacksonville Jaguars: TE Zach Ertz
Zach Ertz turns 31 later this year. He'll likely be on his third team in five months. His production decreased over the past two seasons compared to his previous standards as well.
What makes Ertz a perfect fit with a Jacksonville Jaguars?
First, he'll be reunited with head coach Doug Pederson, who used the tight end as the primary target when both were with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Second, a veteran of Ertz's caliber to serve as Trevor Lawrence's security blanket should go a long way in the quarterback's development. The Jaguars require more weapons around the second-year signal-caller, and Ertz can be a reliable presence.
Third, the Jaguars don't have an actual solution at tight end. Dan Arnold is a solid option, but he's never been a full-time starter. He may be better served as a complementary piece with Ertz taking over starting duties.
Kansas City Chiefs: Edge Haason Reddick
The Kansas City Chiefs turned into a different defense after the organization acquired Melvin Ingram in a November trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ingram could still return, though the Chiefs should pursue the option of upgrading at the position.
Haason Reddick proved he's no one-year wonder. After a breakout season with 12.5 sacks, Reddick entered free agency and didn't draw significant interest. Instead, the edge-rusher signed a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers, where he posted another 11 sacks.
The Chiefs aren't flush with salary-cap space, but the possibility of offering a long-term deal that escalates a year from now when the organization can get out from under Frank Clark's contract with a reasonable dead cap hit would be the best plan of action.
Reddick and Clark off the edge with Chris Jones working the interior will keep the Chiefs' defensive front potent for the upcoming season.
Las Vegas Raiders: CB Stephon Gilmore
The new Las Vegas Raiders regime knows a little about what Stephon Gilmore can bring to defense.
General manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels watched Gilmore serve as the catalyst for the New England Patriots for four seasons. During their time together, the team won a Super Bowl, and Gilmore became the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2019.
Now 31, Gilmore is still a physical corner who excels in man coverage. In the Raiders case, the team will likely look to replace Casey Hayward Jr. since he's also a free agent. Besides, Gilmore's potential addition to playing opposite Trayvon Mullen Jr. could give the excellent mentor for the up-and-coming defensive back.
Bill Belichick believes in building his defense from back to front. The Raiders taking a similar approach with a quality defensive mind in Patrick Graham calling the plays could give the group a real identity since the unit already has Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue up front.
Los Angeles Chargers: DL Calais Campbell
The Los Angeles Chargers are Charmin soft along their defensive interior. In order for Brandon Staley's defense to work, the coach must get away with light boxes, and it falls on the defensive lineman to win their matchups without help from added pressure packages. To make matters worse, Linval Joseph is a pending free agent.
To take full advantage of Joey Bosa and a talented secondary, the Chargers must get better at the point of attack.
Calais Campbell isn't a long-term solution, but the 35-year-old defender can still be a handful for blockers as both a run defender and pass-rusher. Due to his length, the 6'8" defensive lineman can overwhelm one-on-one matchups.
Campbell may no longer be the NFL Defensive Player of the Year-caliber performer he was during his stretch with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Still, the 14-year veteran is more than capable of giving the Chargers exactly what they need in 2022.
Los Angeles Rams: Edge Uchenna Nwosu
The Los Angeles Rams would prefer to keep Von Miller. Miller told CBS Sports' Josina Anderson that he'd like to re-sign, but he'll "explore all ... options" if something doesn't materialize between the two sides.
In the case Miller leaves—which can't be discounted since the Rams have work to do to make everyone fit—Los Angeles should look elsewhere to fill as another edge-rusher. The organization won't need to search far, though, since a possible replacement can be found in the same building.
Uchenna Nwosu is a versatile defensivˇe piece already familiar with the Rams defensive scheme after playing for Brandon Staley. In Staley's system, Nwosu set career-highs with 40 total tackles, five sacks, eight stuffs and 17 quarterback hits.
Miller will walk into the Pro Football Hall of Fame once he retires. He's still fantastic, but he also turns 33 later this month. Nwosu is an ascending player at 25 years old.
Miami Dolphins: OG Laken Tomlinson
Laken Tomlinson certainly won't be labeled as a flashy signing. Considering the Miami Dolphins' current situation, though, a better fit can't be found for what the team needs.
Tomlinson put together arguably his finest season in 2021, which resulted in the guard's first Pro Bowl berth.
The 30-year-old offensive lineman can reunite with new Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, who previously served as the San Francisco 49ers' offensive coordinator.
Tomlinson finally found a home in San Francisco's zone-stretch scheme after being considered a first-round disappointment with the Detroit Lions. The 315-pound blocker started all but one game after joining the 49ers.
The Dolphins, meanwhile, are desperate to improve upon the game's worst offensive line. Coincidentally, Tomlinson's addition would likely signal the end of another former first rounder's (Austin Jackson) tenure with the franchise.
Minnesota Vikings: Edge Emmanuel Ogbah
Emmanuel Ogbah reached a whole new plane of existence as an edge-defender upon joining the Miami Dolphins. During his first four seasons in the league, the 2016 second-round pick posted respectable numbers, but he primarily excelled as a run defender. Everything changed under former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.
The defensive end secured 18 just in the last two seasons, the same number he accrued from 2016-19. More importantly, the 28-year-old defender applied consistent pressure. In fact, Ogbah ranks sixth with 126 pressures since the start of the 2020 campaign, per Pro Football Focus.
The Minnesota Vikings don't have a true bookend to Danielle Hunter. The team can't even expect to rely on Hunter after two injury-plagued seasons. The team's highest-paid defender missed all of the 2020 campaign with a neck injury that required surgery, then suffered a season-ending torn pectoral last fall.
New England Patriots: CB Casey Hayward Jr.
The New England Patriots surprised everyone last offseason when they spent lavishly at the opening bell of the new league year. The organization brought in Matthew Judon, Davon Godchaux, Jalen Mills Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith, Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne.
At the time, the Patriots knew they had more financial flexibility than most and wanted to take advantage of market inefficiencies. This year should be quite different. New England will likely return to its old ways of precision strikes with veterans who can immediately help in Bill Belichick's schemes.
Casey Hayward Jr. has long been a quality cover corner. The 32-year-old defender has yet to really take a step back. Last season, Hayward finished with the 12th-highest defensive grade among corners and the fourth-best WAR at the position despite playing the third-most coverage snaps in the NFL, per Pro Football Focus' Michael Hull.
Someone must replace J.C. Jackson. Hayward is a good substitute.
New Orleans Saints: S Tyrann Mathieu
Tyrann Mathieu got the New Orleans Saints faithful in a fervor when he responded with fire emojis to an Instagram post with him wearing the team's uniform (h/t SB Nation's Brenden Ertle).
The Saints are currently $42.5 million over the salary cap, but they always find a way to make things work out in their favor. Their current predicament might cost them safety Marcus Williams, who's set to enter free agency for the first time.
Don't count out the possibility of the Saints bringing Mathieu home, though.
Mathieu already won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs. If the Saints can carve out the requisite cap space to sign him, the chance to play in front of his family and friends on a weekly basis might be enough to lure him away from Kansas City.
New York Giants: C Ben Jones
How badly do the New York Giants needs upgrades along their offensive interior? Their center and guards finished dead last in pass-blocking grade last season, according to Pro Football Focus' Anthony Treash.
The thought of signing Ben Jones likely doesn't even register on the scale of thrilling free-agent moves. Reasonably sound offensive line investments never do.
Jones is even less of a known commodity since he wouldn't be the first- or second-most well-known blocker on the Tennessee Titans' offensive front. However, the 32-year-old center has started all but one game over the last eight seasons.
New Giants head coach Brian Daboll saw firsthand how a veteran center acquisition (Mitch Morse) could help in Josh Allen's maturation. The Giants might be able to achieve the same by signing Jones to help with Daniel Jones' development.
New York Jets: CB J.C. Jackson
The New York Jets still have a long way to go before their defense has the type of talent they need to fit head coach Robert Saleh's vision. The defensive backfield in particular has glaring deficiencies because of its young, mistake-prone cornerbacks.
The Jets should thus break the bank to land the top cover corner in the free-agent class, J.C. Jackson.
In four seasons, Jackson has snagged 25 interceptions and defended 53 passes. He can take away half the field, enabling a defense can roll coverage to the other side. He excels in man coverage, which would open up what the Jets do defensively.
The thought of signing him away from the division-rival New England Patriots should make this potential signing even sweeter.
Philadelphia Eagles: S Marcus Williams
The Philadelphia Eagles are set up nicely this offseason after surprisingly making the playoffs in Nick Sirianni's first year as head coach. They have more than $20 million in salary-cap space and three first-round picks which they can use to address their need areas.
General manager Howie Roseman could go in a myriad of different directions with the assets at his disposal. However, safety should a priority in free agency. The draft class doesn't have strong first-round options outside of Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton, who will likely be selected before the Eagles are on the clock.
With Rodney McLeod and Anthony Harris set to enter free agency, Philadelphia doesn't have a starting-caliber safety on the roster. Marcus Williams will be the best free safety on the market.
The 25-year-old is one of the league's best pass defenders because of his sideline-to-sideline range. He'd be a natural fit for the Eagles if they're looking to upgrade that spot.
Pittsburgh Steelers: OT Terron Armstead
The Pittsburgh Steelers sit at a quarterback crossroads. They could either go all-in on a veteran via trade or free agency, or they could do the smart thing and build up their offensive supporting cast while drafting a prospect to develop over time.
Regardless of which option the Steelers choose, they'll need to beef up their new quarterback's protection. Their offensive line finished 26th last season in Pro Football Focus' grades.
Dan Moore Jr. started 16 games as a fourth-round rookie, but he was clearly overwhelmed at times. Luckily, he has right tackle and guard versatility to give the team some flexibility. The coaching staff can find a long-term home for him elsewhere.
When healthy, Terron Armstead remains among the league's best pass protectors. The 30-year-old has never played a full regular-season slate in his nine-year career, which is concerning. But the Steelers should aim to acquire the best lineman they can to anchor their front.
San Francisco 49ers: CB Darious Williams
The San Francisco 49ers retained most of their secondary last offseason, though many of them returned on a short-term deals. They're now at risk of losing Jason Verrett, K'Waun Williams, Dontae Johnson, Josh Norman, Tavon Wilson and Jaquiski Tartt in free agency.
The Niners' best path forward may be resetting and finding some long-term solutions along the back line. Darious Williams would provide them some flexibility.
The 27-year-old is traditionally an outside corner. However, he can excel in the slot when asked to do so.
San Francisco could part ways with some of its older options and work with Williams, Emmanuel Moseley and Ambry Thomas as the new backbone of its defense. A long-term, backloaded deal might help the Niners steal Williams away from the rival Rams, too.
Seattle Seahawks: Edge Chandler Jones
The Seattle Seahawks are a much tougher sell today than they were a few days ago. After trading star quarterback Russell Wilson, the organization looks to have entered a rebuild.
With the Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals in their division, the Seahawks must take a different approach to be competitive. A strong running attack paired with a stout defense might be their best plan of attack.
After finishing in the bottom five in yards allowed last season, the Seahawks should concentrate on that side of the ball this offseason.
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones has spent the past six years battling the Seahawks. The thought of plucking him away from a division rival must be enticing. But signing him would be about more than just weakening a regular opponent.
The Seahawks also finished among the league's bottom 10 last season with 34 sacks. Having Jones alongside Carlos Dunlap and Darrell Taylor would give Seattle a nice pass-rushing trio to get its defense back on track.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: DL Harrison Phillips
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers sit in an odd position of trying to win now while simultaneously going through a transition period.
The defensive front could be hit the hardest this offseason, as Ndamukong Suh, Jason Pierre-Paul, William Gholston and Steve McLendon are all free agents. The team already began to prepare for this moment by drafting Joe Tryon-Shoyinka in the first round last year and extending Vita Vea last season.
The group isn't complete, though.
Harrison Phillips improved each year he played with the Buffalo Bills, to the point where he became one of the league's better run defenders. He is a highly active defensive tackle who plays with excellent leverage and technique.
Phillips may not bring the same qualities as Suh once did, thought the combination of him and Vea would form a brick wall along the interior, allowing linebackers Devin White and Lavonte David to run free.
Tennessee Titans: OT Trent Brown
The Tennessee Titans need to figure out a solution at right tackle. They allowed Jack Conklin to leave in free agency two years ago, and they've been scrambling to find a replacement ever since.
The Titans selected Isaiah Wilson in the first round in 2020, but they traded him to the Miami Dolphins last offseason along with a 2022 seventh-round pick for a 2021 seventh-rounder. Dillon Radunz didn't look capable of handling the position as a rookie. David Quessenberry, who is a restricted free agent, and Kendall Lamm are far better as swing options.
Trent Brown struggled when he left the New England Patriots and joined the Las Vegas Raiders as a massive free-agent signing. He lasted two seasons with the Raiders before they traded him back to the Patriots.
A move to join the Titans likely wouldn't be as drastic for Brown due to the Patriots ties within the organization. Brown could be a 380-pound hammer at right tackle leading the way for Derrick Henry.
Washington Commanders: LB Bobby Wagner
Bobby Wagner is the NFL's standard-bearer for middle linebackers. He's been a first- or second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection every year since the 2014 campaign.
Since entering the league in 2012, Wagner has never posted fewer than 104 total tackles in a single year, and he's averaging 138 tackles per season. Wherever the future Hall of Famer lands, he'll help change his new team's culture.
The Washington Commanders had a disconnect last season between their talent on defense and the unit's actual level of play. The group went from being ranked second in yards allowed and fourth in points allowed in 2020 to 22nd and 25th last season, respectively.
Linebacker Cole Holcomb led the team with 142 total tackles, but he's nowhere close to Wagner's level. The 10-year veteran could also immediately help Jamin Davis, who struggled as a rookie.
Wagner could be the missing piece to give Washington the NFL's best defense.