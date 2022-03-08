Stock Up, Stock Down: B/R UFC Rankings After UFC 272

0 of 4

Chris Unger/Getty Images

UFC 272 went down Saturday night in Las Vegas, which means it's time for an update to B/R's pound-for-pound UFC rankings.

The pay-per-view was one of a few in UFC history without a championship fight on the bill. Instead, it was topped by a high-stakes welterweight grudge match between former training partners Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal.

Covington won the fight by unanimous decision, controlling nearly every moment with his suffocating wrestling and high-volume striking. The win didn't tell us anything new about him, but it cemented his status as one of the sport's top male fighters—and one that should at least be considered for a spot on any pound-for-pound list.

Beyond Covington, the only fighters worthy of pound-for-pound consideration on the UFC 272 bill were top-five strawweight contenders Marina Rodriguez and Yan Xiaonan, who were inexplicably relegated to the undercard. Rodriguez won their fight by split decision. It was a debatable one, but it reaffirmed that she is not only one of the best fighters in her weight class, but in all of women's MMA.

Keep reading to see how our rankings look in the wake of Covington and Rodriguez's victories.