Under-the-Radar MLB Free Agents Your Team Should Target After the Lockout

0 of 8

Derrick Tuskan/Associated Press

With Major League Baseball's free agency, it's not always the stars on mega-contracts who end up paying the biggest dividends. For example, think Carlos Rodon, Mike Zunino and Kendall Graveman.

As such, we tried to preemptively dig up some overlooked free-agent gems for when the lockout is over.

We ultimately settled on eight players who don't figure to command big bucks when the market reopens but could nonetheless help your team in 2022. Some have high enough floors to be useful role players. Others have high enough ceilings to be more than just useful.

We'll start with four hitters and end with four pitchers.