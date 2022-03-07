Fantasy Basketball 2022: Ranking Sleepers to Target for 2nd Half

0 of 3

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Some of the worst teams in the NBA are among the best squads to target for fantasy basketball sleepers.

That statement rings true for most of the season, but it is truer in March as younger players and new acquisitions receive more playing time.

The Indiana Pacers are the perfect team to fit into that category. They have young role players, like Isaiah Jackson and Jalen Smith, playing significant minutes around Malcolm Brogdon and Tyrese Haliburton.

The Sacramento Kings have a similar structure in place once you look past De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.

Donte DiVincenzo has been scoring at a more consistent rate for the Kings lately, and he should receive more time off the bench as the Kings try to figure out their future for next season and beyond.