Fantasy Basketball 2022: Ranking Sleepers to Target for 2nd Half

Fantasy Basketball 2022: Ranking Sleepers to Target for 2nd HalfMarch 7, 2022
Some of the worst teams in the NBA are among the best squads to target for fantasy basketball sleepers.
That statement rings true for most of the season, but it is truer in March as younger players and new acquisitions receive more playing time.
The Indiana Pacers are the perfect team to fit into that category. They have young role players, like Isaiah Jackson and Jalen Smith, playing significant minutes around Malcolm Brogdon and Tyrese Haliburton.
The Sacramento Kings have a similar structure in place once you look past De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.
Donte DiVincenzo has been scoring at a more consistent rate for the Kings lately, and he should receive more time off the bench as the Kings try to figure out their future for next season and beyond.
Top Fantasy Basketball Sleepers for 2nd Half
10. James Wiseman, C, Golden State
9. Markelle Fultz, PG/SG, Orlando
8. Aleksej Pokusevski, SF/PF, Oklahoma City
7. Matisse Thybulle, SG/SF, Philadelphia
6. Kyle Anderson, SF/PF, Memphis
5. Gabe Vincent, PG/SG, Miami
4. Landry Shamet, PG/SG, Phoenix
3. Donte DiVincenzo, PG/SG, Sacramento
2. Isaiah Jackson, PF/C, Indiana
1. Jalen Smith, PF, Indiana
Donte DiVincenzo, PG/SG, Sacramento
Donte DiVincenzo is starting to find his place inside the Sacramento Kings rotation.
The former Milwaukee Bucks guard hit double figures in three of his last four games. He played 25 or more minutes in each of the last three contests.
DiVincenzo is chipping in with rebounds and assists as well. He has 19 rebounds and 10 assists in three March games.
The 25-year-old can provide solid depth at either guard position in fantasy basketball leagues because he is chipping in across the board.
DiVincenzo's three-point shooting is also improving. He knocked down a trio of shots from deep on Saturday against the Dallas Mavericks.
The recent production suggests DiVincenzo will play a significant role in the Kings rotation for the rest of the season, and he could be a fantasy difference-maker as a backup guard if that keeps up.
Isaiah Jackson and Jalen Smith, Indiana
The Indiana Pacers opted to replace Domantas Sabonis' production with the Isaiah Jackson-Jalen Smith duo.
Jackson turned in five double-digit point performance sin his last seven games. He started March with runs of 27 and 23 minutes. He played eight minutes on Sunday due to foul trouble.
Smith has come off the bench and played a significant role down low either next to, or in place of, Jackson.
Smith produced two 15-point performances in the last three games. He played a season high of 37 minutes in the overtime win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.
Jackson and Smith could provide some terrific frontcourt depth in fantasy basketball leagues, especially as they push toward playoff matchups.
The minutes and production are there and you would think the Pacers hand them plenty of playing time as they build toward the future in the final regular-season games.