SEC Tournament 2022: Bracket, Schedule and Championship Odds

3 of 3

James Crisp/Associated Press

There's a high likelihood that one of the top four seeds in this year's SEC tournament will go 3-0 and capture the championship. But it could be any of the four that does it, as each is a strong team that enjoyed regular-season success.

Auburn has lost only four games this season, with three of those defeats coming in conference play. However, all three of the Tigers' SEC losses came during their past eight games, and they were defeated by both Arkansas and Tennessee—two of the other top contenders in the conference tourney—during that stretch.

Still, Auburn got back on track by notching back-to-back wins over Mississippi State and South Carolina to end the regular season. Now, head coach Bruce Pearl will look to guide the Tigers to their second SEC tournament title in four years.

"So can we get hot? That's the deal," Pearl said, per Raymond Lucas Jr. of 247Sports. "Our defense will carry us. But to win another championship, we're going to have to pick it up offensively."

That wasn't an issue for Auburn against weaker opponents down the stretch. But Tennessee held the Tigers to 62 points Feb. 26, while Arkansas held them to 76 points in an overtime game Feb. 8.

The Vols and Razorbacks are both capable of strong showings in the SEC tournament themselves. Tennessee won nine of its final 10 regular-season games, with its only loss during that stretch coming against Arkansas, which had won 14 of 15 before dropping its regular-season finale against Tennessee.

Tennessee hasn't won the SEC tournament since 1979, while Arkansas' only victory at the event came in 2000.

Arkansas is powered by senior guard JD Notae, who ranked second in the SEC with 18.9 points per game this season. His leadership could be invaluable in helping the Razorbacks, the No. 4 seed, try to take down the other top teams in the tournament.

While Auburn, Tennessee and Arkansas are strong contenders, Kentucky can never be counted out this time of year. The Wildcats have won six SEC tournament titles since Calipari became their head coach in 2009.

Kentucky won 10 of its final 12 regular-season games, but it lost to both Tennessee and Arkansas during that stretch. So the Wildcats may need to get some revenge if they hope to capture the SEC tourney.

