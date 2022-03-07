SEC Tournament 2022: Bracket, Schedule and Championship Odds

SEC Tournament 2022: Bracket, Schedule and Championship OddsMarch 7, 2022
From 2015 to 2018, Kentucky won four consecutive SEC tournament championships. However, the Wildcats haven't won since, with Auburn triumphing in 2019 and Alabama being victorious in 2021. The 2020 tourney wasn't completed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Could this be the year that Kentucky head coach John Calipari leads the program back to the championship game of the SEC tournament? The Wildcats haven't been there since their most recent victory in 2018, but they will be the No. 3 seed and among the top contenders in the 2022 installment, which is set to begin Wednesday at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.
Auburn won the SEC regular-season championship, securing the No. 1 seed for the conference tournament. No. 2-seeded Tennessee, No. 3 Kentucky and No. 4 Arkansas were the other teams to receive byes into the quarterfinals of the tourney.
Here's the schedule for this year's SEC tournament, followed by odds for the event and more.
2022 SEC Tournament Schedule
1st Round (Wednesday)
Game 1: No. 12 Missouri vs. No. 13 Ole Miss, 6 p.m. ET, SEC Network
Game 2: No. 11 Vanderbilt vs. No. 14 Georgia, 8 p.m. ET, SEC Network
2nd Round (Thursday)
Game 3: No. 8 Texas A&M vs. No. 9 Florida, noon ET, SEC Network
Game 4: No. 5 LSU vs. Game 1 winner, 2 p.m. ET, SEC Network
Game 5: No. 7 South Carolina vs. No. 10 Mississippi State, 6 p.m. ET, SEC Network
Game 6: No. 6 Alabama vs. Game 2 winner, 8 p.m. ET, SEC Network
Quarterfinals (Friday)
Game 7: No. 1 Auburn vs. Game 3 winner, noon ET, ESPN
Game 8: No. 4 Arkansas vs. Game 4 winner, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN
Game 9: No. 2 Tennessee vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m. ET, SEC Network
Game 10: No. 3 Kentucky vs. Game 6 winner, 8 p.m. ET, SEC Network
Semifinals (Saturday)
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN
Championship (Sunday)
Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN
Odds to Win SEC Tournament Title
Kentucky: +190 (bet $100 to win $190)
Auburn: +260
Tennessee: +330
Arkansas: +750
LSU: +1000
Alabama: +1500
Florida: +4000
Mississippi State: +5000
Texas A&M: +7000
South Carolina: +10000
Vanderbilt: +25000
Ole Miss: +50000
Missouri: +50000
Georgia: +50000
Tournament Preview
There's a high likelihood that one of the top four seeds in this year's SEC tournament will go 3-0 and capture the championship. But it could be any of the four that does it, as each is a strong team that enjoyed regular-season success.
Auburn has lost only four games this season, with three of those defeats coming in conference play. However, all three of the Tigers' SEC losses came during their past eight games, and they were defeated by both Arkansas and Tennessee—two of the other top contenders in the conference tourney—during that stretch.
Still, Auburn got back on track by notching back-to-back wins over Mississippi State and South Carolina to end the regular season. Now, head coach Bruce Pearl will look to guide the Tigers to their second SEC tournament title in four years.
"So can we get hot? That's the deal," Pearl said, per Raymond Lucas Jr. of 247Sports. "Our defense will carry us. But to win another championship, we're going to have to pick it up offensively."
That wasn't an issue for Auburn against weaker opponents down the stretch. But Tennessee held the Tigers to 62 points Feb. 26, while Arkansas held them to 76 points in an overtime game Feb. 8.
The Vols and Razorbacks are both capable of strong showings in the SEC tournament themselves. Tennessee won nine of its final 10 regular-season games, with its only loss during that stretch coming against Arkansas, which had won 14 of 15 before dropping its regular-season finale against Tennessee.
Tennessee hasn't won the SEC tournament since 1979, while Arkansas' only victory at the event came in 2000.
Arkansas is powered by senior guard JD Notae, who ranked second in the SEC with 18.9 points per game this season. His leadership could be invaluable in helping the Razorbacks, the No. 4 seed, try to take down the other top teams in the tournament.
While Auburn, Tennessee and Arkansas are strong contenders, Kentucky can never be counted out this time of year. The Wildcats have won six SEC tournament titles since Calipari became their head coach in 2009.
Kentucky won 10 of its final 12 regular-season games, but it lost to both Tennessee and Arkansas during that stretch. So the Wildcats may need to get some revenge if they hope to capture the SEC tourney.
