The Most Electrifying Player on Every MLB Team in 2022

0 of 6

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Not everyone loves a statistical deep dive, and that's fine. Some baseball fans still prefer the eye test when it comes to determining the best players in the game, or at least the ones who are the most fun to watch.

An electrifying talent can be anyone from a slugger with light-tower power to a top-of-the-scale speedster, a well-rounded five-tool talent, a dominant starter or a flame-throwing reliever. All they need is a trait that makes them stand out from the pack.

With missing baseball at an all-time high amid the ongoing lockout, let's have some fun and run through each team's most electrifying player based purely on subjectivity.

There are no right or wrong answers here, but feel free to offer up your own thoughts in the comments where your picks would differ from mine.