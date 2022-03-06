WWE 2K22: Reviewing DLC Details and New Features Ahead of Release

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

After a hiatus for the biggest wrestling game series out there, developer Visual Concepts and publisher 2K Sports plan on long-term support for the upcoming WWE 2K22.

Launching on March 11, the long-awaited return is the first entry in the series since late 2019. And before release, the details surrounding new features, different versions and planned post-launch support in the plan of several DLC packs has only helped build up hype even more.

It's the DLC packs that are especially interesting for would-be players because the details surrounding them could help decide on whether to pre-order—and which of the three additions to grab.

Based on what we know right now, the game will get five DLC packs issued periodically after release day. Those will beef up an already-massive full roster list. Michael Straw of Sports Gamers Online, reported that some of the DLC packs will include names like NXT 2.0 star like Bron Breakker.

That's an as-expected route for the DLCs to go, especially with the current in-game roster an odd mashup of current Superstars, names from throughout history and names no longer currently with the company because the real-world roster has undergone such dramatic upheaval over the last year.

But it wouldn't be WWE without some sort of celebrity involvement, either. We've already got confirmation that musician Machine Gun Kelly will be part of one DLC pack. It's safe to presume another celebrity currently prominent in the sprint to WrestleMania like Johnny Knoxville could be part of a pack, too.

Again, the allure of these additions could help decide on what to pre-order and why. The game's season pass includes all five DLC packs. It's purchasable separately, but also part of pre-orders on non-standard versions of the game.

Those include the nWo 4-Life Edition or Deluxe Editions. The latter includes the Undertaker Immortal Pack and the Starrcade '96 Rey Mysterio pack as well, which means additional Superstars for the roster and other bonuses. The former does similar with an nWo theme—and all pre-orders mean early access to the game on March 8.

As far as new features go, WWE 2K hits on the expected notes—and then some.

Combat, for example, has been overhauled to feel more welcoming to new players and more akin to a typical fighting game. And a beloved mode like MyGM has finally made it back to the series, enabling players to take control of entire brands and manage both rosters and shows.

Also of note is the return of 2K Showcase, which this time will allow players to experience the most pivotal moments of Rey Mysterio's legendary career. Not only are these accurate and era-specific moments, some interviews with Mysterio that play in documentary-style format offer new insights and context to the matches and moments.

Then there's MyRISE, which is the big-ticket item for players who like to create their own Superstars and go on a WWE-styled journey to the main event.

MyRISE looks to be a culmination of what players have hoped for from that type of mode for years. They can start as a male or female Superstar, pick backgrounds that dictate what sort of in-ring Superstar they'll be, then hit the WWE Performance Center for training. From there, it's on to a WWE career that will span all three major brands and the expected pay-per-view events.

The emphasis for the mode indeed seems to be player agency, too. Players can swap between brands like Raw and SmackDown, choose whether their character is a heel or babyface and decide in what order they tackle storylines and objectives.

Before release, 2K22 indeed seems like the game many players have been hoping for over the years. There would appear to be a newfound depth to a variety of game modes, a selection that offers a little bit of something for every type of player.