UFC 272 Results: Colby Covington, Rafael Dos Anjos Wins Highlight Main Card

All disdain in the world wasn't enough for Jorge Masvidal to overcome the pressure and wrestling of Colby Covington. Chaos defeated his former training partner and friend with a unanimous decision win.

After a heated buildup to the main event of UFC 272 it was Covington's suffocating wrestling that was the difference between the two welterweights. The No. 1 ranked welterweight was able to beat his former American Top Team teammate by maintaining control of the fight.

One of the few moments that wasn't the case was when Masvidal landed a clean right hand that clearly buckled Chaos.

Gamebred didn't jump at the opportunity, though. He gave Covington the opportunity to recover and it ended up costing him the bout.

Covington went back to his suffocating top game to score the dominant decision win.

The welterweight grudge match wasn't the only big fight from Las Vegas. Here's a look at the rest of the results and a closer look at each main card bout.

Colby Covington def. Jorge Masvidal via unanimous decision ( 49-46, 50-44, 50-44)

Rafael dos Anjos def. Renato Moicano via unanimous decision (50-44, 49-44, 49-45)

Bryce Mitchell def. Edson Barboza via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26, 30-27)

Kevin Holland def. Alex Oliveira via TKO, 0:38 of round 2

Sergei Spivac def. Greg Hardy via TKO, 2:16 of round 1

Jalin Turner def. Jamie Mullarkey via TKO, 0:46 of round 2

Marina Rodriguez def. Yan Xiaonan via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Nicolae Negumereanu def. Kennedy Nzechukwu via split decision (27-29, 29-27, 29-27)

Maryna Moroz def. Mariya Agapova via submission (arm-triangle choke), 3:27 of round 2

Umar Nurmagomedov def. Brian Kelleher via submission (rear-naked choke), 3:15 of round 1

Tim Elliott def. Tagir Ulanbekov via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

L'udovit Klein def. Devonte Smith via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Dustin Jacoby def. Michael Oleksiejczuk via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Rafael dos Anjos def. Renato Moicano

Rafael dos Anjos can't be counted out just yet. The 37-year-old notched a lopsided decision victory over Renato Moicano in a catchweight co-main event.

RDA simply bludgeoned Moicano, utilizing his wrestling to control the fight and putting a ton of damage on his opponent. Moicano has to get credit for stepping up and taking the fight on four days' notice, but it was in now way close.

Dos Anjos looked to be his vintage self. The former champion has been outside of the cage for over a year and is now 37 years old but showed he's still deserving of some of the biggest names in the division.

The Brazilian was supposed to fight Rafael Fiziev. However, a positive COVID-19 test left the co-main event without a competitor and Moicano stepped in after securing a win at UFC 271.

It's hard to hold this loss over him because he was tough in putting on the fight on short notice.

Bryce Mitchell def. Edson Barboza

Edson Barboza is a dangerous man, and Bryce Mitchell made light work of the veteran striker. The 27-year-old was expected to see his toughest test to date against the Brazilian but he had few moments where the fight was ever in question.

He proved early on that he isn't just a grappler. He put Barboza on the floor with a straight left hand and wasted no time in turning the fight into a grappling battle.

From there, he continued to dominate where and how the fight took place. He scored multiple 10-8 rounds on two of the scorecards, winning 30-25 on two of the scorecards.

In all, it was an incredibly impressive performance for Mitchell, who could be a problem in the featherweight division. Barboza might not be what he used to be but he's still a tough kickboxer to get past.

Mitchell made it look easy and is now 15-0.

Kevin Holland def. Alex Oliveira

It might be a new weight class for Kevin Holland, but it was the same old entertaining Trailblazer. Holland won his welterweight debut in his typical exciting fashion with a second-round TKO.

Things didn't get off to a great start for the 29-year-old. Oliveira tagged him in the striking early on and Holland had to survive a rear-naked choke attempt that could have been trouble if it weren't for the bell, even if he played it off:

But with the second bell came an energized Holland and that was bad news for Oliveira. He put Cowboy on the mat and went to work on the finish with vicious ground-and-pound.

The win opens up a whole new division of possibilities for Holland. He has fought at 185 pounds up to this point in his UFC career but he looked even better at 170.

Serghei Spivac def. Greg Hardy

The Greg Hardy experiment may have come to an end at UFC 272. The former NFL star finished out his current UFC contract on a three-fight losing streak in a one-sided first-round TKO loss to Serghei Spivac to kick off the main card.

The Polar Bear wasted little time in clinching up with Hardy and taking him for a ride to the mat. While he was temporarily able to muscle his way back to his feet, Spivac never let go and just wound up putting him right back on the floor.

The second time turned out to be the charm for the Moldovan. He worked his way to mount where he punched a shelled up Hardy and forced the referee to intervene.

While Hardy's UFC future might be in jeopardy, this was an important win for Spivac. He gets back a little of the momentum he lost with a first-round loss to Tom Aspinall last time out.