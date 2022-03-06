2022 NFL Combine Takeaways: Georgia Bulldogs Dominate DL Workouts

1 of 8

AJ Mast/Associated Press

There was already plenty of hype surrounding Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis, who Bleacher Report's Scouting Department ranked as the top defensive tackle in the 2022 class.

"Jordan Davis is a rare prospect based on his measurables alone," Derrik Klassen wrote. "There aren't many 6'6", 340-pound players period, let alone those as athletically gifted as he is."

Apparently, Davis came to Indianapolis with the intention of making Klassen look like a wise man.

We were only about 15 minutes into Saturday's festivities when Davis (who actually checked in at the combine at 341 pounds) gave those in attendance the day's first jaw-dropper—by running the 40-yard-dash in an unofficial 4.82 seconds.

His official time? An absolutely ridiculous 4.78 seconds.

Per the NFL Network's coverage, that marks the fastest 40 time ever at the combine who weighed over 340 pounds—by a wide margin.

The Bednarik Award winner as college football's best defensive player last year, Davis already had a reputation as a ferocious run defender and force in the middle, but he told reporters at the combine that he intended to show that he could also be explosive in collapsing the pocket and getting after the quarterback.

"Everybody knows I'm a run stopper, and pass rush kind of goes by the wayside with me," Davis said. "But definitely in the offseason that's something I've been working on. I've called on a few people. I've been working out with Chuck Smith, who's known as Dr. Pass Rush. I feel when I have a disadvantage I want to make sure I try to even the odds and bring it up to the same level. It's just all working and about improving."

That work showed in Indianapolis, and after that 40 time, the odds that Davis gets out of the top 15 have plummeted.