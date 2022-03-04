AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 4

AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 4March 5, 2022
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on March 4.
This was the final show before Sunday's Revolution PPV, so most of the segments were related to matches that will take place on Sunday.
Keith Lee made his Rampage debut this week with a match against The Wingmen's JD Drake. The winner of Ethan Page vs. Christian Cage will join Lee in Sunday's Face of the Revolution Ladder match.
Serena Deeb held another five-minute Professor's challenge, and Sammy Guevara defended the TNT Championship against Darby Allin and Andrade El Idolo.
Let's look at everything that happened on Friday's episode of Rampage.
Sammy Guevara vs. Andrade El Idolo vs. Darby Allin (TNT Championship)
The show opened with Andrade, Allin and Guevara already in the ring and ready to start. The announcer made the official introductions and the match got underway.
All three men started off hot with an exchange that saw all three of them almost get the win with various pinning combinations. Once El Idolo was out of the ring, Guevara and Allin went after each other.
The champ sat Allin on the top turnbuckle and hit a big knee to the face. Andrade came back in and they hit an impressive Tower of Doom spot. The crowd was already chanting "This is awesome" at the five-minute mark.
We returned from a break to see Andrade hit his signature double moonsault on Guevara for a two-count. Allin and Guevara momentarily worked together against El Idolo, but they were right back to fighting each other a moment later.
Guevara hit a coast to coast dropkick on Andrade and Allin took him out with a suicide dive. He and Guevara had a bit of a staredown before engaging in an exchange of near-falls.
Andrade came back in and almost got the pin before Guevara hit him with the GTH. Allin threw the champ out of the ring and hit the Coffin Drop. Guevara came back in with a flying senton to Allin. He covered Andrade and scored the win to retain the TNT title.
Grade: A
Analysis
These are three different types of wrestlers, but all of them use speed as part of their offense, so they were able to put together an exciting match from start to finish.
All three guys had a few different moments to shine, but you could argue that Andrade delivered the best performance. Guevara had the coolest high spots, but El Idolo was the one who had to catch both of his opponents most of the time. He was the one using his power to make the other guys look good.
There were a few moments when it felt like Guevara might actually lose, so their false finishes were effective, to say the least.
Keith Lee vs. JD Drake
Drake hit a few chops in an attempt to goad Lee into an attack, so Lee fired back with a double chop that knocked him off his feet.
They ran the ropes before Lee hit a big pounce to take him down again. We returned from a break to see Lee nail a big headbutt before Drake had him cornered for some chops.
He nailed The Limitless One with a running dropkick followed by a cannonball in the corner. Drake climbed up and hit a moonsault for a two-count.
Lee caught Drake in a crossbody and powered him up onto his shoulders for a huge powerslam to get the win. The Wingmen came out to attack Lee, but he fought off the entire group with ease.
Grade: B
Analysis
This was a relatively short match with the commercial break in the middle, but it did a good job showing off Lee's power and versatility for those who might not have watched him in WWE.
Drake looked great as his opponent. After Lee had a fun debut with Kassidy, it was nice to see him immediately face a heavyweight so he could really display his power.
Serena Deeb vs. Leila Grey
Leila Grey had a chance to take The Professor's Five-Minute challenge, and she seemed to have a different strategy than her predecessors.
She rolled out of the ring and forced Deeb to chase her. Eventually, the technical wizard caught her and dragged her out to the floor. She put her back in the ring and hit a brutal neckbreaker before locking in a front facelock for the submission victory.
Grade: C
Analysis
This was barely a match, but it worked well to make Serena look like she is not only good on the mat, but smart enough to counter somebody else's plans.
Seeing Hikaru Shida return to reignite was the best part of this. They had an outstanding storyline that clearly has at least one more chapter to tell.
Christian Cage vs. Ethan Page
Two Canadians from Ontario did battle in Orlando in this week's main event for the final spot in the Face of the Revolution Ladder match. Cage and Page started with a standard lockup but quickly brought the pace up as they traded counters.
Cage hit a baseball slide dropkick to send us into a commercial. Throughout the break, Page controlled the pace. He held Cage up in a vertical suplex for a long time before dropping him.
Captain Charisma put him in the corner for some mounted punched before he hit a nice sunset flip for a two-count. He dropped All Ego with a reverse DDT for another near-fall.
Both men were working hard to get the win, but when the dust settled, it was Cage who scored the win to earn his spot in the ladder match.
Grade: B+
Analysis
Cage and Page worked well as opponents. They have somewhat similar styles that incorporate little bits of every wrestling technique, so they were able to put together some smooth sequences.
This might have been the best match All Ego has had since joining AEW and that speaks to the skill of Captain Charisma. He can work with anybody and make them look good, but when he is working with somebody who always looks good anyway, they end up creating a little bit of magic.
Cage's presence in the ladder match add some prestige to the proceedings when you consider his history with the stipulation. This was a decent go-home episode of Rampage before Revolution this weekend. It did a little bit to cover several feuds that will be featured on the card.