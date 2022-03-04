AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 4

1 of 4

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

The show opened with Andrade, Allin and Guevara already in the ring and ready to start. The announcer made the official introductions and the match got underway.

All three men started off hot with an exchange that saw all three of them almost get the win with various pinning combinations. Once El Idolo was out of the ring, Guevara and Allin went after each other.

The champ sat Allin on the top turnbuckle and hit a big knee to the face. Andrade came back in and they hit an impressive Tower of Doom spot. The crowd was already chanting "This is awesome" at the five-minute mark.

We returned from a break to see Andrade hit his signature double moonsault on Guevara for a two-count. Allin and Guevara momentarily worked together against El Idolo, but they were right back to fighting each other a moment later.

Guevara hit a coast to coast dropkick on Andrade and Allin took him out with a suicide dive. He and Guevara had a bit of a staredown before engaging in an exchange of near-falls.

Andrade came back in and almost got the pin before Guevara hit him with the GTH. Allin threw the champ out of the ring and hit the Coffin Drop. Guevara came back in with a flying senton to Allin. He covered Andrade and scored the win to retain the TNT title.

Grade: A

Analysis

These are three different types of wrestlers, but all of them use speed as part of their offense, so they were able to put together an exciting match from start to finish.

All three guys had a few different moments to shine, but you could argue that Andrade delivered the best performance. Guevara had the coolest high spots, but El Idolo was the one who had to catch both of his opponents most of the time. He was the one using his power to make the other guys look good.

There were a few moments when it felt like Guevara might actually lose, so their false finishes were effective, to say the least.