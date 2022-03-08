7 NFL Contracts Teams Would Love to Erase in 2022

0 of 7

Terrance Williams/Associated Press

Although many NFL franchises find routes to skirt the salary cap, that creativity is sometimes a part of a tough contract.

Unfortunately for executives, they often have a major financial obstacle on the books. In most cases, it's an extension or a free-agent agreement that doesn't pan out as hoped. In others, an expensive veteran isn't playing up to his salary anymore.

Either way, though, fans of these franchises can't be faulted for wishing a contract like that could vanish.

The choices are subjective but focused on expendable players with high-dollar deals and, even if released, a sizable cap penalty. All contract data is from Over the Cap.