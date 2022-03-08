7 NFL Contracts Teams Would Love to Erase in 2022

7 NFL Contracts Teams Would Love to Erase in 2022March 8, 2022
Although many NFL franchises find routes to skirt the salary cap, that creativity is sometimes a part of a tough contract.
Unfortunately for executives, they often have a major financial obstacle on the books. In most cases, it's an extension or a free-agent agreement that doesn't pan out as hoped. In others, an expensive veteran isn't playing up to his salary anymore.
Either way, though, fans of these franchises can't be faulted for wishing a contract like that could vanish.
The choices are subjective but focused on expendable players with high-dollar deals and, even if released, a sizable cap penalty. All contract data is from Over the Cap.
Sam Darnold, QB, Carolina Panthers
In the opening round of the 2021 NFL draft, the Carolina Panthers didn't draft a quarterback. The next day, they exercised Sam Darnold's $18.9 million fifth-year option.
Carolina's decision felt unnecessarily aggressive at the time, and the 2021 season only backed up the belief.
Following a solid September, he sputtered badly. Although the injuries to Christian McCaffrey did Darnold no favors, he finished with 6.2 yards per pass attempt, nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
However, the Panthers are tied to Darnold; releasing him would save a meager $273,000 in 2022. Even if Carolina wanted to move on, it would be a fiscally irresponsible move because they'd hardly create cap space for a replacement.
Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
It's easy to prefer the idea of a player.
After all, why wouldn't the Dallas Cowboys want Ezekiel Elliott? The running back has totaled no fewer than 1,252 yards from scrimmage in six NFL seasons, accounted for 68 touchdowns and been a top contributor for Dallas' last three playoff teams.
Elliott is still a quality back. However, the Cowboys have received strong production from Tony Pollard at a far less expensive rate. He posted 1,056 yards from scrimmage last season while earning less than $1 million in base salary, and Pollard has rushed for more yards per carry than Elliott in both 2020 and 2021.
But as Pollard is playing on his rookie deal, Elliott has $30.1 million in dead money in 2022. Meanwhile, the Cowboys' pass-catching group may be decimated this offseason. It's likely that two or three of Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, Dalton Schultz and Cedrick Wilson will not return to the iconic franchise.
And in reality, it's a product of Elliott's contract.
Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions
While it's true the Detroit Lions have seemingly experienced a perpetual rebuild, they are undeniably in the early stages of one. Last year's trade of Matthew Stafford made that clear.
Jared Goff arrived from the Los Angeles Rams as Stafford's replacement, and few people—if any, really—have noteworthy expectations for him in Detroit. He's basically a stopgap until the Lions determine their long-term path at QB.
But if he weren't there, Detroit's planning could accelerate.
Goff is due $31.2 million in 2022 with $30.5 million in dead money. As with Darnold, moving on from Goff wouldn't be sensible for the organization even as his days are numbered in Detroit.
Although the Lions should be able to release Goff for considerable savings next offseason, they're stuck with him in 2022.
Taysom Hill, QB, New Orleans Saints
Late in the 2021 season, Taysom Hill received a stunning four-year, $40 million extension from the New Orleans Saints. There are millions in incentives, but those are mostly contingent on Hill being the full-time starting quarterback.
If anybody could make it work, Sean Payton certainly would have been the guy. He's retired now, though.
And the Saints are stranded with Hill's contract.
Already well above the salary cap, New Orleans faces another offseason that requires creative fiscal maneuvering. Hill's cap number is $12.3 million with $19 million in dead cap, which is agonizingly high for a player with unfulfilled hopes.
In a perfect world, the Saints would redirect that money to help retain left tackle Terron Armstead and safety Marcus Williams.
Frank Clark, DE, Kansas City Chiefs
The presence of Patrick Mahomes can mitigate some of the Kansas City Chiefs' problems, but this is a flawed roster. While the offense could use an upgrade at receiver, the bigger issue is the defense.
Like, almost every position.
Unfortunately for the Chiefs, they're projected to be over the cap. Though some restructures will inevitably open room, an extra challenge is the $26.3 million due to pass-rusher Frank Clark. He mustered only 4.5 sacks in 2021, bringing his three-year total to 18.5 after totaling 35 sacks in four seasons on the Seattle Seahawks.
Kansas City may release Clark anyway to save a valuable $12.7 million. Even if they do, the Chiefs would certainly prefer to have the additional $13.6 million available to spend.
Austin Hooper, TE, Cleveland Browns
Austin Hooper presents a dilemma for the Cleveland Browns.
Last season, three of the Browns' tight ends—Hooper, David Njoku and Harrison Bryant—logged 400-plus snaps. Based on head coach Kevin Stefanski's preferred style, the team needs considerable depth at the position. The concept of keeping all three is justifiable.
Production is the problem. In two years with the Browns, Hooper has managed only 84 catches for 780 yards and seven touchdowns.
But in 2022, he's due $13.3 million. Cleveland can recover just $2 million if Hooper is released before June 1, so it's more sensible to keep him through the upcoming year. However, the Browns may be re-signing Njoku to a big-dollar extension this offseason too.
Devoting $25-plus million to Hooper and Njoku is awfully tough for an offense that lacks a legitimate No. 1 wideout.
Bud Dupree, OLB, Tennessee Titans
Perhaps if Harold Landry didn't have a breakout year, this conversation would be different. But after Landry piled up 12 sacks in 2021, the Tennessee Titans don't have a major need at edge-rusher.
They do, on the other hand, have a massive contract that may complicate the process of re-signing Landry. Tennessee added Bud Dupree on a five-year, $82.5 million pact last offseason. Dupree, who was rehabbing from an ACL injury, had posted 19.5 sacks in his last 27 games on the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Dupree recovered in time for the 2021 opener but collected 3.0 sacks in 11 games before a season-ending abdominal injury.
Though the Titans have a desperate need to upgrade at wide receiver and tight end, Dupree's $19.2 million cap hit and $28.8 million in dead money are complicating factors.