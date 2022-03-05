UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal Fight Card, TV Info, Predictions and More

0 of 4

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will settle a feud that has been building for years in the main event of UFC 272 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The former teammates are both coming off losses to welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. So the stakes will be high as the loser's relevancy in the division will take a sizable hit.

The bitter rivalry won't be the only attraction for this month's pay-per-view offering. The co-main event was put together last minute but still gives us an interesting catchweight fight between Rafael dos Anjos and Renato Moicano.

The fight was originally slated to take place between RDA and Rafael Fiziev. Unfortunately, Fiziev was forced to withdraw from the bout because of a positive COVID-19 test, and Moicano was tabbed as his replacement.

The card also features appearances from Edson Barboza, Kevin Holland and Greg Hardy. Here's a look at the whole lineup and predictions for the biggest fights.