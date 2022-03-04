SEC Tournament 2022: Schedule and Bracket Predictions for Conference Tourney

0 of 4

Michael Woods/Associated Press

Auburn, Arkansas, Kentucky and Tennessee will be the four teams with double byes into the quarterfinals of this year's SEC tournament. However, there's still plenty for these squads to play for on Saturday (the final day of the regular season), especially with the No. 1 seed still up for grabs.

The bracket for the SEC tourney will be finalized Saturday, when all 14 conference teams will be in action. And the top four teams won't be the only ones playing important matchups, as few of the schools are already locked into seeds for next week's tournament.

The 2022 SEC tournament should be entertaining to watch, as there's no overwhelming favorite in the field. The top four teams will all be contenders, yet it's also possible that another squad will emerge as the champion.

Here's the full schedule for this year's SEC tournament—which will take place March 9-13 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.—followed by predictions for how the final games of the event will play out.