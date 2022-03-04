The B/R Wrestling Staff Predictions for AEW Revolution 2022 Match Card

1 of 8

Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley

Q: If you were Tony Khan, lay out how you would book this match. Who would win and how would it happen?

Danielson and Moxley have the most interesting story on the card, and it is important that story is sold throughout the match. These two will brutalize each other, and they need to come to terms with whether they can work together. Ultimately, I don't see The American Dragon being compatible with Mox, so I would book Danielson to take a shortcut to defeat Moxley.

When Mox realizes Danielson cheated to win a match that should have been more about action than result, he would turn against Danielson, who can find a new partner for his school of violence.

Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston

Q: What kind of stipulation would make this match more interesting? Why that one?

This match does not need weapons or a different setting, but it could use extra stakes, especially if this story does not end at AEW Revolution. What better way to add intrigue than play up The Inner Circle dynamic? If Kingston wins, The Inner Circle disbands.

Santana and Ortiz not only can walk away but will be forced to do so. If Jericho wins, Kingston joins The Inner Circle. Either result would change up the roles of The Mad King and The Demo God in AEW for months to come.