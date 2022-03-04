The B/R Wrestling Staff Predictions for AEW Revolution 2022 Match Card

The B/R Wrestling Staff Predictions for AEW Revolution 2022 Match CardMarch 4, 2022
- "Hangman" Adam Page vs. Adam Cole (AEW World Championship)
- Dr. Britt Baker DMD vs. Thunder Rosa (AEW Women's World Championship)
- Jurassic Express vs. Young Bucks vs. reDRagon (AEW Tag Team Championships)
- Jade Cargill vs. Tay Conti (TBS Championship)
- CM Punk vs. MJF
- Eddie Kingston vs. Chris Jericho
- Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley
- Andrade El Idolo, Isiah Kassidy and Matt Hardy vs. Sting, Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara
- Keith Lee vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Ricky Starks vs. Will Hobbs vs. Wardlow vs. TBD (Christian or Ethan Page)
- Hook vs. QT Marshall (Buy-in)
- Leyla Hirsch vs. Kris Statlander (Buy-in)
- Chris Mueller (CM) (@BR_Doctor)
- Kevin Berge (KB) (@KevinBerge)
- Erik Beaston (EB) (@ErikBeaston)
- Jeff J (JJ) (@JeffJSays)
- Donald Wood (DW) (@Donald_Wood)
- Graham Matthews (GM) (@WrestleRant)
- Anthony Mango (AM) (@ToeKneeMango)
AEW's first pay-per-view of 2022 takes place on Sunday in Orlando, Florida. The card for Revolution is stacked with several marquee matches that could make this one of the best pro wrestling PPVs of the year.
Kevin Berge
Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley
Q: If you were Tony Khan, lay out how you would book this match. Who would win and how would it happen?
Danielson and Moxley have the most interesting story on the card, and it is important that story is sold throughout the match. These two will brutalize each other, and they need to come to terms with whether they can work together. Ultimately, I don't see The American Dragon being compatible with Mox, so I would book Danielson to take a shortcut to defeat Moxley.
When Mox realizes Danielson cheated to win a match that should have been more about action than result, he would turn against Danielson, who can find a new partner for his school of violence.
Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston
Q: What kind of stipulation would make this match more interesting? Why that one?
This match does not need weapons or a different setting, but it could use extra stakes, especially if this story does not end at AEW Revolution. What better way to add intrigue than play up The Inner Circle dynamic? If Kingston wins, The Inner Circle disbands.
Santana and Ortiz not only can walk away but will be forced to do so. If Jericho wins, Kingston joins The Inner Circle. Either result would change up the roles of The Mad King and The Demo God in AEW for months to come.
Jeff J
CM Punk vs. MJF
Q: Offer an argument for why MJF should win this match.
To continue to have Punk chase the one victory that will elude him in AEW. MJF could stay away from Punk while menacing him from a distance as Punk continues to test himself against the new generation of wrestlers.
They would have to tell this story throughout the year with multiple teases, twists and turns. I think the final match has to take place at All Out 2022, where Punk could annihilate MJF for good. Either that or hold them both off until the last year of MJF's contract and have Punk be the one to potentially send him packing to WWE with a final loss. That's the only way an MJF win makes sense to me.
Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley
Q: If you were Tony Khan, lay out how you would book this match. Who would win and how would it happen?
I would let Danielson and Mox call this match and stay completely out of the way. They've wrestled a few times before, so I trust they would know what story to tell. Mox said he can't stand next to someone he hasn't bled with, so both competitors wearing crimson masks by the end of the bout would be a satisfying premonition made reality.
I would have Moxley win with multiple paradigm shifts, adding a Danielson W to his lengthy list of accomplishments. After the match, he joins the Dragon and AEW's two-man fight club officially begins.
Donald Wood
Adam Cole vs. Adam Page
Q: What is your overall opinion of Page's reign as a world champion thus far?
There are few things AEW fans wanted more than Page to dethrone Kenny Omega for the world title and complete one of the best long-term stories in recent wrestling history. Since winning, Page has been involved in several marquee matches and has been just as stellar on the mic.
With that said, the Anxious Millennial Cowboy is better chasing the title, and taking the loss to Adam Cole at Revolution would regain Page the sympathy he has been missing since beating Omega and help him reassert himself as one of the top babyfaces on the roster.
CM Punk vs. MJF
Q: Offer an argument for why CM Punk should win this match.
One word will explain exactly why CM Punk will beat MJF at Revolution: Wardlow. AEW’s superiority over WWE stems from a deeper, more succinct storytelling process that is on full display in this feud. MJF earned his win over Punk thanks to the assist from Wardlow, but MJF's constant mistreatment of his heater will eventually burn him.
On Sunday when MJF looks for his diamond ring, Wardlow should use it to smash his former friend and cost him the win, letting Punk move on to the next feud with a win and starting the highly anticipated battles between the two stablemates.
Erik Beaston
Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa
Q: Is now the right time for Baker to drop the title? Why or why not?
Now is not the time. As great as Rosa has been for AEW, she doesn't feel nearly hot enough from a booking perspective to be the one to knock off Baker.
If there is a credible threat to Baker, it is Rosa, especially given their history. It's because of that history that this is a redemption story of sorts for Baker: beat the one woman who hung her greatest loss on her. Now just doesn't feel like the time.
Adam Cole vs. Adam Page
Q: What is your overall opinion of Page's reign as a world champion thus far?
The reign has been better than perceived. Here is a guy whose own insecurities cost him earlier in AEW, and now that he has the title, he goes through hell and high water to retain it. Almost like he is trying to prove to fans, foes and himself that he belongs.
He hung with Danielson, threw fists and absorbed punishment from Lance Archer and is getting ready to test himself against Cole. It's an overarching story that works. With that said, it would be nice to see more emphasis on the champion himself instead of the villains. In that way, though, he is almost like Batman. We know his story and his values, but the rogues' gallery is more interesting.
Anthony Mango
Jade Cargill vs. Tay Conti
Q: How has AEW done booking Cargill as the TBS champion so far?
Overall, fantastic. Cargill is still very new to the business and learning the ropes. She can't be put in a position to wrestle clinics as if she's a seasoned veteran.
Given her current skill level, impressive stature over most of the roster and her potential star power, having her beat everyone in relatively simple and short matches gives her time to build to something better while still achieving success. She's AEW's Chyna, in a sense, and it's going wonderfully.
Ladder Match
Q: Who makes the most sense to win this match? Why them?
Wardlow is the only one with a story to track. The rest would just have a random match with Guevara. Since MJF said Wardlow wouldn't win, let's see him prove that prediction wrong and find out if MJF keeps his promise to let Wardlow keep the TNT title if he wins it.
Graham Matthews
Jurassic Express vs. reDRagon vs. Young Bucks
Q: Lay out the perfect finish for this match and explain why it would be the best way to go.
Jurassic Express are still two months into their reign as AEW world tag team champions, so they should hold onto the gold for a little while longer. That said, reDRagon and The Young Bucks should cancel each other out, allowing Jurassic Express to pick up the victory.
That tension between those two teams will spill over into an Undisputed Era vs. Elite feud heading into Double or Nothing while Jurassic Express continues to take on everyone in the tag division.
Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa
Q: Is now the right time for Baker to drop the title? Why or why not?
Rosa is absolutely the right person to take the title from Baker, but now isn't the best time. That may sound strange considering Baker has already been champion for over nine months, but despite the great contract signing they had last week on Rampage, the feud hasn't been built up enough as of late for the moment to feel as meaningful as it should.
The finish would ideally be Baker cheating to retain and keeping Rosa in chase mode for another month or so, possibly until Double or Nothing.
Chris Mueller
Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston
Q: What kind of stipulation would make this match more interesting? Why that one?
While I think it would be best saved for a rematch down the line, a steel cage feels like the most appropriate setting for these two to do battle. It would allow for the kind of violence Kingston likes and force Jericho to dig deep and bring out his more violent side.
Jade Cargill vs. Tay Conti
Q: How has AEW done booking Cargill as the TBS champion so far?
In my opinion, Cargill's presentation has been among the best in pro wrestling for the past few months. Her matches are quick and predictable, but so were Goldberg's for his first two years. She will have a chance to show off her in-ring ability to a greater extent later, but for now, booking her as a dominant champion is working for her. I just hope it's not another year before she is given some longer matches.
Predictions
- Page (AM, EB, KB, JJ, GM, CM) vs. Cole (DW)
- Baker (AM, EB, DW, GM) vs. Thunder Rosa (JJ, KB, CM)
- Jurassic Express (AM, EB, KB, DW, GM, JJ, CM) vs. Young Bucks vs. reDRagon
- Cargill (AM, EB, KB, DW, GM, JJ, CM) vs. Conti
- CM Punk (AM, EB, KB, JJ, DW, CM) vs. MJF (GM)
- Kingston (EB, KB, DW, JJ, GM, CM) vs. Jericho (AM)
- Danielson (EB, KB, AM) vs. Moxley (DW, GM, JJ, CM)
- Andrade, Kassidy and Hardy vs. Sting, Allin and Guevara (AM, EB, KB, DW, GM, JJ, CM)
- Lee (JJ, DW, CM) vs. Cassidy vs. Starks vs. Hobbs vs. Wardlow (AM, EB, KB, GM) vs. TBD
- Hook (AM, EB, KB, DW, GM, JJ, CM) vs. Marshall
- Hirsch (GM, KB, JJ, CM) vs. Statlander (EB, AM, DW)
All respondents' predictions are represented by their initials next to their choices.