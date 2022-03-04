What Every NBA Team Playing for the Lottery Can Still Accomplish This Season

0 of 6

Photo by Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images

As the NBA's play-in race takes shape, most of the middle-tier teams in both conferences are still hoping to win enough games to fight their way in. There are only a handful of teams that are actively playing for the lottery, which is what the play-in system was designed to discourage.

The New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs and Sacramento Kings are the fringe teams in the Western Conference that are battling for the 10th and final spot in the play-in, while out East the New York Knicks and Washington Wizards are fighting to overtake the Charlotte Hornets or Atlanta Hawks for that spot.

The other six teams, mostly the bottom ones in each conference, aren't going to be there and don't have any intention of being there. But that doesn't mean the teams bottoming out don't have anything to play for.

Here's what each is hoping to get out of the final stretch of this season.