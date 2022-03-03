Top Takeaways from Julius Randle, Knicks vs. James Harden, Joel Embiid, 76ers

0 of 2

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The smooth sailing through the James Harden era continues for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Philadelphia defeated the New York Knicks 123-108 during Wednesday's Eastern Conference showdown at Wells Fargo Center and improved to 38-23. It is also 3-0 with Harden on the floor, which left some speculating whether it is the team to beat in the Eastern Conference with the 10-time All-Star and Joel Embiid forming a dynamic duo.

Wednesday was Harden's home debut in front of the Philadelphia fans, and he even had franchise legend Allen Iverson welcoming him to the city.

The 76ers responded to the welcome with a balanced effort that saw all five starters score in double figures and the trio of Harden (26 points, nine assists and nine rebounds), Embiid (27 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two blocks) and Tyrese Maxey (25 points, four rebounds, three assists) spearheaded the show.

Philadelphia sits in third place in the Eastern Conference standings and is just two games behind the top-seeded Miami Heat.

The Knicks are nowhere near the top of the standings at 25-37 following their sixth straight loss. RJ Barrett did what he could with 30 points, seven assists and six rebounds, while Julius Randle added 24 points and six boards.

Still, it wasn't enough to prevent New York from dropping back-to-back games against Philadelphia and falling 4.5 games behind the Atlanta Hawks for the final spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament.

Things won't get much easier Friday when the Knicks travel to face the Phoenix Suns on the same day Philadelphia hosts the Cleveland Cavaliers.