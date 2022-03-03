UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal Odds, Predictions and Pre-Weigh-In Hype

0 of 4

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will headline UFC 272 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The bad blood between Covington and Masvidal has been covered extensively. The two were teammates and training partners at American Top Team until a falling-out put them at odds with one another.

They will settle some of their differences in Saturday's main event.

The pay-per-view card is a rare offering in that it doesn't feature a title fight at the top. But there are still some intriguing fights that could have an impact on their respective weight divisions' futures.

Rafael dos Anjos will fight Renato Moicano in a co-main event that was put together at the eleventh hour. RDA was originally scheduled to take on Rafael Fiziev, but a positive COVID-19 test means Moicano will step in to fight the former lightweight champion at a catchweight of 160 pounds.

Here's a look at the full card and the latest from the fighters heading into weigh-ins.