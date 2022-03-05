2022 NBA Draft Prospects Who Can Rise the Most in March

1 of 7

Timothy D. Easley/Associated Press

Carrying Wake Forest to an NCAA tournament birth after picking up ACC postseason wins would look good for Alondes Williams.

Age (22), decision-making (3.7 turnovers per game) and three-point numbers (30.0 percent shooting on 4.2 attempts) work against his NBA draft outlook. But the 6'5" senior possesses an enticing mix of explosiveness and passing skills while backing them up with 19.3 points, 6.6 boards and 5.3 assists per game.

Though Williams' limited shooting range has been the main concern from scouts, he's converted 102 field goals at the rim in the half court, which is a tremendous amount for a guard and ball-handler. And he's shown to be effective playing off the ball, particularly on his way to the basket, having converted 9-of-10 spot-up drives and scored 50 points as a cutter (90th percentile).

Over the next month, Williams needs to convince teams he still has room to improve as a three-point shooter. However, he has made 22-of-47 long twos (46.8 percent) and 39.7 percent of his 78 pull-up attempts. And scouts sound willing to buy his passing and burst for paint scoring translating to the NBA.

Williams' breakout season may feel a little more real for NBA teams if he's able to lead Wake Forest on a deep run in the NCAA tournament.