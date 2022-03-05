2022 NBA Draft Prospects Who Can Rise the Most in March

2022 NBA Draft Prospects Who Can Rise the Most in MarchMarch 5, 2022
March is a crucial month for NBA prospects and scouts making final game observations for their draft notes.
The higher stakes and brighter spotlight can enhance the power of standout performances. There are always a handful of prospects who move the needle during the conference and NCAA tournaments.
We expect the following players—all of whom are entering the month with momentum—to continue building on it and ultimately rise up draft boards.
Alondes Williams (Wake Forest, PG, Senior)
Carrying Wake Forest to an NCAA tournament birth after picking up ACC postseason wins would look good for Alondes Williams.
Age (22), decision-making (3.7 turnovers per game) and three-point numbers (30.0 percent shooting on 4.2 attempts) work against his NBA draft outlook. But the 6'5" senior possesses an enticing mix of explosiveness and passing skills while backing them up with 19.3 points, 6.6 boards and 5.3 assists per game.
Though Williams' limited shooting range has been the main concern from scouts, he's converted 102 field goals at the rim in the half court, which is a tremendous amount for a guard and ball-handler. And he's shown to be effective playing off the ball, particularly on his way to the basket, having converted 9-of-10 spot-up drives and scored 50 points as a cutter (90th percentile).
Over the next month, Williams needs to convince teams he still has room to improve as a three-point shooter. However, he has made 22-of-47 long twos (46.8 percent) and 39.7 percent of his 78 pull-up attempts. And scouts sound willing to buy his passing and burst for paint scoring translating to the NBA.
Williams' breakout season may feel a little more real for NBA teams if he's able to lead Wake Forest on a deep run in the NCAA tournament.
Christian Braun (Kansas, SG, Junior)
Christian Braun's stock has already risen this season, but some scouts still need more convincing. This postseason represents an opportunity for the breakout junior to strengthen his case playing on a potential No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.
Braun has been notably more effective showcasing his NBA-caliber 6'7", 218-pound frame at both ends. He's raised his two-point percentage to 57.5 percent (from 44.9 percent) while nearly doubling his block rate to 2.9 percent (from 1.5).
It's become easier to picture Braun scoring in the NBA's open floor or attacking downhill off a ball screen. With his size, strength, energy, competitive edge and defensive playmaking, he's also given teams reasons to buy his defensive outlook.
Shooting remains a key swing skill for Braun, who's taking fewer threes than last year (3.5, down from 5.1), but still shows enough promise (36.3 percent 3PT). The eye test on his jumper feels believable, and enough shot-making this March could help turn hesitant scouts.
Between his translatable transition offense, pick-and-roll ball-handling flashes (92nd percentile, 37 possessions), shooting potential and defensive tools/activity, there is enough here for scouts to see a two-way NBA wing.
David Roddy (Colorado State, SF/PF, Junior)
Scouts willing to think outside of the box may start to see a small-ball 4 in the 6'6", 255-pound David Roddy.
Some have a difficult time picturing Roddy on an NBA floor with 2-guard height, center-esque weight, limited athleticism and 25.9 percent of his possessions coming on post-ups. However, he could become easier to buy as an outlier if he continues to score, facilitate and win against power-conference opponents in the NCAA tournament.
Improved shooting gives him a chance, as Roddy is up to 47.3 percent on 3.4 three-point attempts per game. Making 50.0 percent of his jumpers off the catch and 40.7 percent off the bounce, Roddy has developed into a versatile shot-maker who can spot up from the wings/corner or dribble off a ball screen and hit a quick pull-up.
But for a physical player with a strong frame to match up against bigs, his ball-handling, decisive moves and surprisingly slippery spins could give him an advantage as an NBA playmaking 4.
An outstanding feel and passing IQ help complete a solid role-player profile in the NBA. He has good vision on the move and with his back to the basket.
There aren't many offensive areas where he could be more effective at the college level outside of transition, an area that highlights the lack of athleticism that fuels skepticism from NBA scouts. Otherwise, he grades in the 89th percentile or better from the post, out of isolation, pick-and-roll ball-handling, rolling, cutting and converting off screens.
Roddy possesses the type of versatility and intangibles needed to succeed in the NBA without traditional positional measurements, bounce or speed.
Jeremy Sochan (Baylor, PF/C, Freshman)
Jeremy Sochan's numbers don't reflect a typical lottery or first-round pick's, but scouts remain drawn to his archetype as a 6'9", 230-pound multipositional defender with a potential shoot-dribble-pass skill set. Some just need him to show more scoring flashes to raise their confidence in his offensive development.
Sochan recently had a pair of 17-point games (TCU and Kansas) that highlighted his versatility as a creator, shot-maker and play-finisher. March will offer him another opportunity to showcase his value with stakes high and persuade scouts that his skill level is on track to keep rising.
Baylor occasionally uses Sochan as a pick-and-roll ball-handler who can take advantage of bigs off the dribble. Aside from his ability to attack or play-make from the 4 or 5, his value shines off passing and cutting reads within the offense.
Scouts hope his three-ball (19-of-64) goes from capable to reliable, which would unlock the ultimate type of versatility that once helped a player like Nicolas Batum earn a nine-figure contract.
Still, defense will always be Sochan's signature strength—specifically the mobility to slide with guards, IQ to properly position himself, physicality to bang with bigs and the motor to cover ground. That isn't enough to generate lottery interest alone, but if Sochan can drill enough threes and continue earning himself driving layups and easy baskets over the next month, he's a strong candidate to start leapfrogging more productive players on draft boards.
Julian Strawther (Gonzaga, SF, Sophomore)
Assuming No. 1 Gonzaga can pick up a handful of quality wins during March Madness, NBA teams may start to picture Julian Strawther excelling in the same role for them that he does for the Bulldogs. He'll have a defined job with the right 6'7" body and easy-fit skill set suited for off-ball scoring at the next level.
A 38.5 percent three-point shooter who's also 12-of-19 off screens, Strawther offers enticing range and shot-making versatility.
Though he's a limited creator as a scorer and playmaker, he's highly effective finishing in transition, and he's flashed some outstanding touch on floaters (12-of-19, 99th percentile).
His game is fairly simple, but it could be useful for the right NBA rotation that's looking for low-usage play-finishers from behind the arc and around the paint.
Malaki Branham (Ohio State, SG, Freshman)
Back in January, we pegged Malaki Branham as a sleeper who was capable of breaking out during conference play. And he started to in February, averaging 17.1 points on 53.3 percent shooting and 52.2 percent from three during the month.
Now he has a chance to convert attention into 2022 first-round interest.
Branham stands out with his ability to self-create and separate into mid-range jumpers. He's making 43.1 percent of them while shooting 47.8 percent off the catch (44.4 percent 3PT).
Aside from his attractive three-level scoring skill set, he's been one of the nation's most efficient pick-and-roll ball-handlers on high volume (96th percentile, 88 possessions). In ball-screen situations, he's converted 16-of-22 drives to the basket, demonstrating unteachable patience and timing hitting the hole as a driver.
His decision-making and consistent shot-making have stood out for an 18-year-old freshman.
He recently carried Ohio State late to a win at Illinois, finishing with 31 points. Repeat performances like that in the postseason could continue to move the needle on his draft stock, as he has the physical profile, skill set and maturity of an NBA player.
Mike Miles Jr. (TCU, PG, Sophomore)
Mike Miles Jr. is gaining steam heading into March after a 26-point game in a win over No. 9 Texas Tech and a 19-point, six-assist effort in a win against No. 6 Kansas.
His recent shot-making and passing flashes against top-tier competition are making it easier to look past his poor shooting percentages and pedestrian 4.1 assists per game for the season. Carrying a heavy workload for one of the nation's worst three-point-shooting teams (tied for No. 330), Miles hasn't quite had ideal support or spacing as a ball-dominant lead guard in the Big 12.
But recent performances suggest he possesses the type of creation ability and confidence to carry a team through stretches of a tournament.
At 6'2" and 195 pounds, Miles has a solid frame and burst with footwork and bounce for creating plenty of space. He grades in the 84th percentile out of isolation (54 possessions), and though his 30.7 three-point mark is disappointing, he's made an encouraging 44.0 percent of his long twos.
A big question NBA teams may ask is whether his inefficiency around the key (15-of-60 on floaters, 7-of-26 on short jumpers) is related to touch and decision-making issues, or if it's tied to defenses packing the paint and ignoring Miles' poor-shooting teammates. However, he shows promise as a finisher at the rim (52.9 percent) using strength and coordination.
Numbers aside, the eye test on Miles can look convincing when he's on thanks to tough pull-ups, advanced passing reads and an overall confident, no-hesitation delivery.
Stats courtesy of Synergy Sports and Sports Reference.