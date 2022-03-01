SEC Tournament 2022: Full Schedule and Complete Bracket Predictions

0 of 4

Michael Woods/Associated Press

Not that long ago, the SEC men's basketball tournament was being dominated by Kentucky. One of the top programs in the nation for much of the past decade, the Wildcats won the conference tourney every year from 2015-18. However, they're no longer the overwhelming favorite in the SEC.

Auburn won the SEC tournament in 2019, and after the event was canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, Alabama won the tourney title upon its return in 2021. In 2022, there are a handful of teams that appear to be legitimate contenders to win the SEC tournament, so it should be exciting to watch.

This year's SEC tourney is scheduled to take place March 9-13 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. But before then, there are still regular-season games to be played that could impact the seedings for the tournament.

Here's the full schedule for the 2022 SEC Tournament, followed by some predictions for how this year's event is going to unfold.