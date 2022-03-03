MLB's All-Underrated Team Heading into 2022 Season

0 of 14

Production doesn't always equal recognition in sports.

Whether it's a standout player thriving in a small market, a pitcher succeeding with less-than-overpowering stuff, a well-rounded player lost in the shuffle of a talented roster, or something else entirely, there are always a handful of players who are underrated.

While we continue to wait on the lockout, let's shine some light on a few underappreciated players with our All-Underrated team.

Players were chosen based on how they are viewed on the national landscape, and while statistics provided the foundation for making each player's case, there was ultimately a fair amount of subjectivity that went into selecting our team.

Let's get to it.