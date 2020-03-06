MLB's All-Underrated Team Heading into 2020 Season

0 of 14

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

For one reason or another, there is always a handful of MLB players who simply don't receive the attention they deserve.

Whether it's a pitcher who succeeds without overpowering stuff, a well-rounded player who gets lost in the shuffle at a deep position, or something else entirely, players wind up underrated for a variety of reasons.

With spring training in full swing and the 2020 regular season fast approaching, we've decided to shine some light on a few underappreciated players with our All-Underrated team.

Players were chosen based on how they are viewed on the national landscape, and while statistics provided the foundation for making each player's case, there was ultimately a fair amount of subjectivity that went into selecting our team.

Let's get to it.