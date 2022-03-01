Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson: Who Will Have the Better AEW Career?

0 of 5

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Bryan Danielson recently shifted his focus toward starting up his own faction of up-and-comers alongside Jon Moxley, but in order to win over the former All Elite Wrestling world champion, the pair will have to face off at AEW's Revolution pay-per-view Saturday.

It will mark their first one-on-one encounter in the promotion, though they have plenty of history from their WWE days. The storyline has been compelling, and the best part is that no one knows for sure where it will go coming out of the event.

This feud is also provides Danielson with another chance to prove himself as one of AEW's top talents. He's had an excellent first six months in the promotion and has had several high-profile matches and moments, but Moxley has been a cornerstone of the company.

Danielson has gone on record before to credit Moxley as a reason why he signed with AEW. Had he not laid the groundwork upon the inception of the promotion, there's a strong chance AEW would not be what it is today.

AEW needs notable names like Danielson and Moxley to build around so it can create that foundation for the future. So far, both men have done an exceptional job, but between the two of them, a debate can definitely be had over who will have the better career in AEW when all is said and done.