1 Goal Each New NFL Head Coach Must Accomplish in 2022

9 of 9

John Minchillo/Associated Press

Tailor the Offense to Daniel Jones' Skill Set

The New York Giants are one of the NFL's most woebegone franchises. At no point in the last five years have the Giants held a winning record. While new head coach Brian Daboll may hope for a winning record in 2022, steady growth will be more important than wins and losses.

Most importantly, Daboll needs to get growth out of quarterback Daniel Jones.

The sixth-overall pick in the 2019 draft, Jones has shown flashes of promise as New York's starting quarterback but has not yet established himself as a true franchise quarterback. According to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, the Giants are unlikely to pick up the fifth-year option on Jones' deal because of this.

"It seems likely they will pass since he's yet to show any real consistency in his first three seasons as a starting quarterback, and it would mean guaranteeing him $20-plus million for 2023," Raanan wrote.

This doesn't mean that Jones cannot still become "the guy" in New York, though. Daboll's primary goal should be to build an offense that plays to Jones' strengths—notably, his arm strength and scrambling ability—and allow him to grow in that system.

This is the approach Daboll took with Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who is now considered one of the best in the league. It appears to be the approach that Daboll will take with Jones. According to the quarterback, Daboll has already asked for his input.

"Him asking for my ideas and some of the things that I've liked to run ... was cool," Jones said, per Raanan. "It will be an ongoing process to get a feel for what those things are—what I like, what he likes. And we'll do it."

This may (and should) mean using Jones as more of a dual-threat than a pure pocket passer. Jones has averaged 5.8 yards as a runner but has never had more than 65 carries in a season. Allen has averaged 5.5 yards per rush for his career and has topped 100 carries in each of the past three seasons.

Jones is still the physically talented but raw passer Allen was a few years ago. If Daboll can work with what Jones does well instead of trying to fit Jones into a system, Jones could become closer to what Allen is today. That would give the Giants a tremendous foundation heading into 2023.

*Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference.