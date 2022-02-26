The Real Winners and Losers from UFC Fight Night 202

1 of 6

Chris Unger/Getty Images

It was hardly surprising. Still, it was certainly impressive.

Streaking lightweight contender Makhachev made it 10 wins in a row, four stoppages in a row and 22 wins in a nearly pristine 23-fight pro career, getting late sub Green to the mat and smothering him with pressure before striking his way to a TKO at 3:23 of the first round.

"The man is one of the best, if not the best lightweight in the world," Felder said. "He's got to be next."

Makhachev consistently plodded forward against a quick-handed and fleet-footed Green, who'd fought and won on the main card at UFC 271 in Houston just two weeks ago.

The Russian-born 155-pounder forced his way into a clinch along the fence after a kick attempt by Green just 90 seconds into the round, got him to the floor with a double-leg takedown 30 seconds later and was in a full-mount position in another minute.

From there, he took Green's back, flattened out his torso and battered him with lefts and rights to the sides of the head—landing more than 20 without a reply—until referee Herb Dean stepped in.

It was Makhachev's 11th win in 12 UFC fights since he arrived in 2015.

"It was no surprise. We all expected that this was how this fight could work out," Bisping said. "It's just a crazy display of dominance. No disrespect to Bobby, but he made it look easy."

In the aftermath, Makhachev again campaigned for the title shot he's expected to get by the end of 2022.

"I just want a title fight. I'm tired of all these other things," he said. "I'm ready. I am here. Tell me when and where and that’s it."

Green, meanwhile, lost for the eighth time in 19 UFC bouts and is now 29-13-1 in a pro career that stretches back to 2008.

"I'm really disappointed, but this is what happens when you try to throw something together too fast," he said. "He did exactly what he said he was gonna do to me."