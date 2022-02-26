UFC Vegas 49: Makhachev vs. Green Odds, Schedule, Predictions

0 of 4

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Bobby Green will endeavor to have the best two-week stretch of his MMA career in the main event of UFC Vegas 49 from the UFC's APEX Facility against Islam Makhachev.

The main event for the card was nearly ruined when Beneil Dariush was forced to withdraw from the card with a leg injury.

Fortunately, Green was willing to step up and take a short-notice fight just two weeks after beating Nasrat Haqparast on the undercard of UFC 271. If Green was able to pull off the win, it would be two victories in as many weeks and a huge boost to his profile in the division.

That won't be an easy task, though. Makhachev is not someone to be taken lightly, and he's a rising star in the division. He hasn't lost since 2015 and most recently submitted Dan Hooker in the first round.

Here's a look at the complete card and predictions for the biggest fights of the night, including this intriguing main event.