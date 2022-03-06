Final AEW Revolution 2022 Picks: Adam Page vs. Adam Cole, CM Punk vs. MJF, More

Final AEW Revolution 2022 Picks: Adam Page vs. Adam Cole, CM Punk vs. MJF, MoreMarch 6, 2022
All Elite Wrestling's 2022 Revolution pay-per-view looks packed with potential, as it is set to feature nearly every championship on the line, a dog collar match, the Face of the Revolution ladder match and some notable singles bouts.
All in all, this feels like a must-see show with the potential for some surprises and classic fights that will set the stage for much of what AEW has in store for the rest of this year.
Before Sunday's event kicks off with the Buy In at 7 p.m. on B/R Live, let's go through one last round of predictions and pick all the winners!
Buy In Matches
To whet everyone's appetites, Hook will face QT Marshall, Kris Statlander will go up against "Legit" Leyla Hirsch and The House of Black is set to fight Death Triangle and Erick Redbeard as part of the Buy In pre-show.
These matches don't matter much in the grand scheme of things but will offer the winners a chance to boost their place on the rankings and simply get on the card.
In Hook's case, he's a lock to win. Marshall is essentially enhancement talent, while Hook is the young prospect to invest in and watch grow.
The women's division match is more of an even split. Hirsch has been a bigger deal since turning heel, but Statlander would make for a better next challenger for the TBS Championship.
The House of Black should beat Pac, Penta Oscuro and Erick Redbeard. That third spot is better reserved for the injured Rey Fenix. If Death Triangle is going to get a victory, it should be with him.
Predictions: Hook, Statlander and The House of Black win.
Face of the Revolution Ladder Match
While any one of these competitors would make a fine opponent for Sammy Guevara in what would likely be a great match, the most interesting story to track revolves around Wardlow.
Originally, Wardlow would have to relinquish the title to MJF if he were to win it. On the most recent episode of Dynamite, though, MJF said he would forego that stipulation but also tossed out a dig that Wardlow wouldn't win the match anyway.
If there were any standout options, Wardlow's failure would make sense to give MJF another thing to be right about. But while Keith Lee is seemingly set to enter a feud with Ricky Starks (and Powerhouse Hobbs by proxy) and both Orange Cassidy and Christian Cage would just wrestle a match, lose and move on, Wardlow's success sparks an interesting question.
Would MJF keep his word if Wardlow were to beat Guevara? Or would he be the total jerk we all know he is and go back on the deal, forcing Wardlow to give him the belt as originally intended?
Since that could be MJF's next storyline after finishing the CM Punk angle, let's go in that direction as the most likely outcome. If not, flip a coin. The rest stand virtually equal with one another for second place.
Prediction: Wardlow wins.
Tornado Trios Tag Team Match: The AHFO vs. Darby Allin, Sting and Sammy Guevara
The Hardy Family Office has always been a dud faction. None of its members found synergy. The addition of Andrade El Idolo has only made things more awkward.
That group is heading straight for disaster, so it stands within reason to believe they stand no chance to beat a more unified duo in Darby Allin and Sting, particularly with TNT champion Sammy Guevara by their side.
In order for El Idolo to gain full control over this group and to boot out Matt Hardy for what seems to be an impending Hardy Boyz reunion, the heels have to lose—especially if Hardy is the one taking the fall because of his miscommunications with his teammates as of late.
This is easily the least compelling match on the card, but that loss should at least lead somewhere better in the grand scheme of things.
Prediction: Allin, Guevara and Sting win.
Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley
Jon Moxley has said he only teams with someone if he's fought with them, so Bryan Danielson's request to pair up depends on this match.
That is, of course, if Moxley is telling the truth. This could all just be a ruse to get a match out of Danielson and say he was never entertaining the idea of a duo in the first place.
But for the sake of a more interesting story to track, let's say they do pair up. If that's the case, this match could still go either way. Danielson could win to gain leverage in this negotiation or lose while putting up enough of a fight that he earned Moxley's respect.
In the long run, it makes more sense for Danielson to come out on top so that he can claim he has the missing pieces of the puzzle that Moxley needs in order to take the next step in his career.
The only certainty is that this match will be fantastic.
Prediction: Danielson wins.
Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston
Chris Jericho is a star who doesn't like to stay in the same role for too long.
It's been a while since he turned babyface to the point that The Inner Circle's implosion and a heel turn could be not only on the horizon but triggered as a result of this match.
Guevara's already walked away from the group, Jake Hager is barely there and Santana and Ortiz are more on Eddie Kingston's side than Jericho's. If this leads to those two parting ways with Le Champion, it's doubtful that would happen as a result of them and Kingston turning heel.
Watch out for Jericho to pull some underhand tactic to win the match after it seems Kingston has him on the ropes rather than for Jericho to lose and go ballistic afterward in a post-match beating or something along those lines.
That would keep this feud going so Kingston has grounds to challenge him to a rematch with some sort of gimmick attached, which would be more his speed.
Prediction: Jericho wins.
AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Tay Conti
For the foreseeable future, the general rule of thumb with Jade Cargill matches is that she's almost a certainty to win.
From the start, she's been a priority project who has enjoyed a strong push and exudes star power. That doesn't appear to be fading anytime soon.
Tay Conti is great and has made considerable leaps since her days in NXT, so she's more than a viable contender for the TBS Championship. In fact, if it weren't for Cargill, there's a case to be made she might be the best option to hold the title.
Sadly for her, Cargill is indeed on the roster and holding the belt. After this event, that's not going to have changed.
Prediction: Cargill retains.
AEW Women's World Championship Match: Britt Baker (c) vs. Thunder Rosa
Unlike their previous feud, which resulted in an amazing Unsanctioned Lights Out Match, Thunder Rosa vs. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., doesn't feel quite so epic this time around.
Instead, Rosa's been all over the place, feuding with Mercedes Martinez and tagging with Ruby Soho and beating enhancement talent on AEW Dark: Elevation.
Then out of nowhere, Rosa is back in the title hunt, which gives off the impression that this is more about running back a previous great match and capitalizing on the potential for another good one rather than telling any particular story.
That puts a damper on Rosa's potential to win. Had there been more pomp and circumstance surrounding her getting a title shot and building up how she won that previous battle, a title change would feel imminent.
Instead, this comes off more like a holding pattern. The match will be rock-solid, Baker will get back her win and both parties will move on to something else.
Prediction: Baker retains.
3-Way Tag Team Match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship
While Jurassic Express are the champions heading into this match, the bigger story is arguably reDRagon's intensifying feud with The Young Bucks.
Now that they are officially on opposite ends of the ring, they will have to stop the act and finally throw hands instead of dancing around this impending implosion.
As they are both fantastic teams, either duo could become the new champions. However, this lack of communication between the so-called friends should provide enough of a distraction that Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy can catch someone off guard.
If the belts change hands, Jurassic Express would look weak, which can't be AEW's intention. The Young Bucks can continue to feud with reDRagon following this match just fine without the titles on the line.
Perhaps this could lead to the creation of the Trios Tag Team Championship, with Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish fighting The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega down the line at an event like Double or Nothing.
Meanwhile, Jurassic Express can continue holding the normal tag team titles.
Prediction: Jurassic Express wins.
Dog Collar Match: CM Punk vs. MJF
A dog collar match is such an odd, specific gimmick that it is suspicious why CM Punk and MJF decided to go that route.
Granted, much of this feud has alluded to "Rowdy" Roddy Piper, and this is an homage to his classic against Greg Valentine, so there must still be some interesting twists up their sleeves.
After all, who would have imagined MJF would cut such a massive babyface promo as a means to bump up his heel manipulation and build this match around Punk's self-doubt? That was a brilliant touch, and these two have the acumen to pull off something special.
In the long run, Punk winning makes sense to even the score and settle the feud. While it will mean significantly more if MJF is able to pull off a victory, he's the type of heel who can spin one of these rare losses in a direction that still manages to gain him more heat, while Punk can put this feud to bed and start working on his next storyline.
Prediction: Punk wins.
AEW World Championship Match: 'Hangman' Adam Page (c) vs. Adam Cole
Not only is it still too early to end Adam Page's title reign without him appearing like a weak champion compared to his predecessors, but it also doesn't make much sense for Adam Cole to be the one to dethrone him.
This feud has been largely rushed. It only came to the fore recently, with Page having been busy dealing with Lance Archer and Cole focused entirely on his role as the intermediary between reDRagon and The Young Bucks.
Cole has every right to challenge for the title and even win it down the line. He has history with Page and a great track record of success in NXT and elsewhere. But the story here is more of a scenario wherein Nick and Matt Jackson could help Page to offset Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish rather than for The Elite to be back in control with the main title so soon after Kenny Omega's long run.
Hangman has to keep that belt warm for MJF, not Cole.
Prediction: Page retains.
Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling website Smark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher. You can follow him on Facebook and elsewhere for more.