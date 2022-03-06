Final AEW Revolution 2022 Picks: Adam Page vs. Adam Cole, CM Punk vs. MJF, More

10 of 10

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Not only is it still too early to end Adam Page's title reign without him appearing like a weak champion compared to his predecessors, but it also doesn't make much sense for Adam Cole to be the one to dethrone him.

This feud has been largely rushed. It only came to the fore recently, with Page having been busy dealing with Lance Archer and Cole focused entirely on his role as the intermediary between reDRagon and The Young Bucks.

Cole has every right to challenge for the title and even win it down the line. He has history with Page and a great track record of success in NXT and elsewhere. But the story here is more of a scenario wherein Nick and Matt Jackson could help Page to offset Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish rather than for The Elite to be back in control with the main title so soon after Kenny Omega's long run.

Hangman has to keep that belt warm for MJF, not Cole.

Prediction: Page retains.

Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling website Smark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher. You can follow him on Facebook and elsewhere for more.