Predictions for NFL's Most Important Franchise-Tag Decisions in 2022 Free Agency

0 of 8

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The franchise-tag window opened Tuesday, officially starting the clock on some important decisions for teams across the league.

For franchises that can't come to terms right away with their premium free agents, the tag guarantees a player will remain on their roster for one more season and pays him based on a formula that factors in the top-five highest-paid players at his position or 120 percent of his previous year's salary—whichever carries the higher number.

Teams have until March 8 to decide if they'll use the tag. Most players would prefer not to receive the designation, as it doesn't offer the long-term security of a multiyear free-agent deal.

However, nine players were tagged in 2021 and 14 received the designation in 2020 before the depressed salary cap.

Several candidates could be tagged this season. Here are the most notable based on team role, previous production and team cap situation.