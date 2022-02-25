WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from February 25

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

Friday Night SmackDown is on the road to WWE WrestleMania 38. The main events were set focused on the champions of the blue brand. The Feb. 25 edition of WWE SmackDown would focus on building the card for The Most Stupendous Two-Night Event In WrestleMania History.

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar have been on a collision course since before the 2022 began, and The Beast Incarnate has done everything in his power to guarantee he would face The Head of the Table as WWE champion. The two champions would sign the contract for their match on SmackDown.

Sami Zayn once more holds championship gold. He defeated Shinsuke Nakamura last week to become a three-time WWE intercontinental champion. He promised a celebration this week on SmackDown.

Following an intense and physical battle at WWE Elimination Chamber against Madcap Moss, Drew McIntyre would finally get his hands on Happy Corbin in a one-on-one match.

Charlotte Flair continued to dodge Ronda Rousey, but with their match set for the main event of the first night of WrestleMania 38, The Queen would need to find a way to get some advantage over The Baddest Woman on the Planet.

WWE did not promise much on paper for this week's SmackDown, but the expectation on the road to WrestleMania is consistent surprises. Anything could happen this week.