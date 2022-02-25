WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from February 25

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from February 25February 26, 2022
Friday Night SmackDown is on the road to WWE WrestleMania 38. The main events were set focused on the champions of the blue brand. The Feb. 25 edition of WWE SmackDown would focus on building the card for The Most Stupendous Two-Night Event In WrestleMania History.
Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar have been on a collision course since before the 2022 began, and The Beast Incarnate has done everything in his power to guarantee he would face The Head of the Table as WWE champion. The two champions would sign the contract for their match on SmackDown.
Sami Zayn once more holds championship gold. He defeated Shinsuke Nakamura last week to become a three-time WWE intercontinental champion. He promised a celebration this week on SmackDown.
Following an intense and physical battle at WWE Elimination Chamber against Madcap Moss, Drew McIntyre would finally get his hands on Happy Corbin in a one-on-one match.
Charlotte Flair continued to dodge Ronda Rousey, but with their match set for the main event of the first night of WrestleMania 38, The Queen would need to find a way to get some advantage over The Baddest Woman on the Planet.
WWE did not promise much on paper for this week's SmackDown, but the expectation on the road to WrestleMania is consistent surprises. Anything could happen this week.
Sonya Deville and Charlotte Flair Sneak Attack Ronda Rousey During Interview
Michael Cold interviewed Ronda Rousey about her road to returning to WWE. She brought up breaking both her hands and having her child before having a chance to think about returning. Cole brought up the tag team match at WWE Elimination Chamber, which brought out Charlotte Flair.
As The Queen taunted The Baddest Woman on the Planet, Sonya Deville attacked Rousey from behind. The two women tried to injure Rousey by going after her right leg, but The Baddest Woman on the Planet fought out of their grip and sent Deville running.
Adam Pearce announced next week that Deville would fight Rousey next week in Miami.
Grade
D+
Analysis
This was an awkward open to the night. Rousey just did not sound confident talking about herself. She is The Baddest Woman on the Planet in the ring but struggles to sell herself on the mic. She needs a manager sooner rather than later.
The story seems to be that Charlotte will attempt to hurt Rousey before WrestleMania to say her SmackDown Women's Championship. It makes sense, but it's hardly a story big enough yet to main event Night 1 of WrestleMania 38.
Big E and Kofi Kingston vs. "The Lethal Lovers" Los Lotharios
Big E and Kofi Kingston drove out in a Polaris ATV that Kofi had brought for his friend. Los Lotharios isolated Kofi early, hoping to keep E out of the action. However, The Power of Positivity found his opening to tag in and take over.
E caught Angel with an elevated bulldog, and Humberto was barely able to break up the pin attempt. Angel caught Kofi with a superkick for a nearfall. E threatened to run over Humbero outside with his ATV, which distracted Angel long enough for E and Kofi to catch him with the Midnight Hour to win.
Sheamus and Ridge Holland challenged E and Kofi backstage for a match down the line.
Result
E and Kofi def. Los Lotharios by pinfall.
Grade
C+
Analysis
While this was a solid tag team match, WWE continues to put these matches on without any hype. It would have been interesting to see Angel and Humberto to pull off a surprise win in this rivalry, but instead New Day remains the dominant force in the tag team division.
Since Los Lotharios will only keep losing and the matches have not had enough variety, these two should be split up immediately for the sake of their momentum. Los Lotharios could be an interesting pair to go after the tag titles soon, but the time is clearly not yet.
Natalya vs. Xia Li
Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs went on test drive in a new Toyota Tundra and kayaking trip together. The Viking Raiders attacked The Usos during an interview, demanding the title match they deserve.
Natalya dominated Xia Li early, wearing her down and stretching her out. The Protector fought back, hitting an explosive arm-trap suplex. The Queen of Harts tried to get the Sharpshooter locked in, but Li kicked her out then hit a roundhouse kick for the victory.
Result
Li def. Natalya by pinfall.
Grade
C
Analysis
It took over four months, but Li finally made her SmackDown debut. The crowd was flat throughout, which did not help a match that was fairly one-note. Natalya has always been good enough to allow someone to look good, but she needs a great opponent to push her.
The Protector did her job here, but she's just not the type of performer yet that can elevate her opponents. She will need to work with some of the best in the women's divisions to test her. For now, she got the win she needed.