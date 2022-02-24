Potential Landing Spots for J.C. Jackson in 2022 NFL Free Agency

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

J.C. Jackson uses the Twitter handle MR_INT, and he's played up to that username, but lately the New England Patriots ball hawk has felt undervalued, which may lead to a free-agency frenzy for his services.

On an expiring contract, Jackson wants a significant raise and a secure future, but the Patriots haven't engaged in talks about an extension with him since their season ended with a 47-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card Round, per NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry.

"I guess they feel like they don't need me," Jackson said. "I guess I can't be that important to them. I know I am, but they're not showing me."

The Patriots have about three weeks to hammer out a new deal with Jackson, who would hit the free-agent market March 16, though other teams can negotiate with him during the legal tampering period, which starts March 14.

Up until March 8, New England can franchise-tag Jackson, and though that's not exactly what he wants, the Pro Bowl cover man would play on the tender.

"I love the game," Jackson said. "If they tag me, I'm gonna go out there and play."

NFL Network's Mike Giardi said Jackson wants top-five cornerback money, which would put him on par with Jalen Ramsey, Marshon Lattimore, Marlon Humphrey, Tre'Davious White and Darius Slay at around $18.5 million annually, per Spotrac. He would probably make more than $55 million in guarantees as well.

While those figures look steep, Jackson has earned a massive payday.

Jackson is tied with Everson Walls, who had an extraordinary start to his career with the Dallas Cowboys, and an all-time Raiders favorite in Lester Hayes for most interceptions (25) through the first four seasons of a career. For the 2021 term, Jackson led the league in pass breakups (23). In each of his campaigns, the 26-year-old has allowed a completion rate below 60 percent—and in two of those terms it was below 50 percent.

In all likelihood, the Patriots will use the franchise tag to keep Jackson for at least another season if they're unable to agree on a long-term deal. New England traded cornerback Stephon Gilmore in October, so the front office must address the boundary of the secondary in one way or another.

However, we shouldn't dismiss the probability that the Patriots will look for cheaper options in the April draft. New England has just $8.3 million in projected cap space, per Over the Cap.

If the Patriots allow Jackson to walk, which teams could emerge as strong suitors in free agency?

New York Jets

If Jackson wants the biggest possible payday, he should hope to hear from the New York Jets, who have a projected $48.2 million in cap space.

The Jets have two solid young cornerbacks in Bryce Hall and Brandin Echols, who combined for 25 pass breakups and two interceptions last season, but they don't stack up in takeaways. Echols forced both turnovers. As a team, New York ranked 30th in passing yards allowed and tied with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the second-fewest interceptions (seven).

In a division with Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who leads the reigning AFC East champions with his arm, the Jets need a ball-tracking cornerback on the back end of their defense. Gang Green knows what Jackson can do in the turnover department. He's recorded five interceptions in his last four outings against the Jets.

General manager Joe Douglas can bolster his pass defense with a top rookie edge-rusher to complement Carl Lawson, who missed the 2021 campaign because of a ruptured Achilles. A stronger pass rush and tighter coverage would vastly improve the league's worst defense (32nd in points and yards allowed) in just one offseason.

Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks can take some pressure off quarterback Russell Wilson with an improved defense, and particularly tighter pass coverage.

In 2021, the Seahawks tied for seventh in passing touchdowns allowed, but they gave up the second-most yards through the air. Though the club has "opened negotiations" with safety Quandre Diggs and hopes to retain cornerbacks D.J. Reed and Sidney Jones IV, per Corbin K. Smith of Seahawk Maven, general manager John Schneider has the financial resources to make a big splash in free agency with a projected $34.8 million in cap space.

Diggs earned his second straight Pro Bowl nod for his performance last season, logging five interceptions and seven pass breakups. He's an ideal complement for safety Jamal Adams, who is not reliable in coverage.

Nevertheless, Reed and Jones combined for just two interceptions. To compete against the Los Angeles Rams' and Arizona Cardinals' top-10 passing attacks in the NFC West, the Seahawks should consider a significant upgrade in the secondary. Jackson can match up against Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp when he lines up outside and DeAndre Hopkins.

Las Vegas Raiders

With a projected $18.9 million in cap space, the Raiders must take a strategic approach with big-money deals, but they have enough to make a competitive offer for Jackson. With the salary cap set to increase, Las Vegas can restructure a couple of contracts, sign a top-dollar free agent and still have some financial cushion to make other moves.

In New England, new Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels had a close-up view of Jackson as he worked his way up the depth chart from an undrafted free agent out of Maryland in 2018 to one of the top man-coverage cornerbacks across the league.

According to Pro Football Focus, Jackson has allowed a 46.3 passer rating (second-best) and registered 14 interceptions (first) in single coverage since the 2020 term.

Last offseason, as the New York Giants' defensive coordinator, Patrick Graham underscored the importance of man coverage:

Now the play-caller for Vegas, Graham will need a lead cornerback to line up opposite Trayvon Mullen Jr. if the club loses impending free agent Casey Hayward Jr., who might be interested in the Indianapolis Colts and a reunion with former Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

Right now, Vegas doesn't have an in-house replacement for Hayward, who started all 17 contests and recorded nine pass breakups with one interception.

Vegas signed Cre'Von LeBlanc last week, but he's played primarily in a backup role for three clubs in five terms (2016-20) and didn't suit up for a regular-season contest in 2021. Amik Robertson struggled on the perimeter in spot starts against the Chicago Bears (Week 5) and Denver Broncos (Week 6).

Raiders brass knows Jackson well, and he'd be a schematic fit for Graham, who values his skill set.

