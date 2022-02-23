AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 23

2 of 3

Credit: AEW

Teams involved: Gunn Club, FTR, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish, 2point0, The Young Bucks, The Butcher and The Blade, Best Friends, Santana and Ortiz, Private Party and The Dark Order (John Silver and Alex Reynolds)

AEW's top tag teams battled for the right to advance to Revolution on Sunday, March 6 and challenge Jurassic Express for the tag team titles.

One of the early noteworthy happenings saw Matt Hardy walk out on Private Party, enhancing the schism that has existed within the Hardy Family Office of late.

Santana dumped both members of 2point0, FTR dumped the Bucks' Nick Jackson, and Red Dragon's O'Reilly and Fish teed off on Trent Berreta of Best Friends. Beretta recovered and clotheslined Fish to the floor.

Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus and Christian Cage watched from the ramp as Silver dumped Cash Wheeler, leaving individual members six different teams remaining. Matt Jackson and O'Reilly eliminated Santana and Beretta, putting an end to their championship aspirations.

With Jackson, O'Reilly, Silver and Dax Harwood left, the crowd came alive with chants of "Johnny Hungee," obviously favoring the jacked-up underdog of The Dark Order.

The previously eliminated Fish assisted O'Reilly in eliminating Harwood.

Jackson and O'Reilly double-teamed Silver, dumping him to the floor. O'Reilly quickly betrayed Jackson, sending him to the floor and punching both he and Fish's ticket to Revolution.

After the match, AEW world champion Hangman Page hit the ring, laying into the victors in retaliation for their sneak attack on him a week ago. The Bucks walked out, refusing to help O'Reilly and Fish. Adam Cole hit the ring and quickly found himself in peril. His buddies saved him while the Bucks watched on, Silver sent O'Reilly back into the ring to eat a Buckshot Lariat.

Result

Red Dragon won

Grade

B

Analysis

Once the match came down to six or so teams, this improved exponentially.

The action was better, the interactions were crisper and the storytelling possibilities opened up. The biggest takeaway was the current dissension between Red Dragon and the Young Bucks, a relationship that is nonexistent without Adam Cole bridging the gap between them.

The moment O'Reilly had the opportunity to stab Matt in the back and win the match for his own benefit, he did. The Bucks reacted by ignoring the ass-whooping Page unleashed following the bout. It was small character work that will be called back later on when the Bucks find themselves on opposite sides from Cole and Red Dragon in a war for dominance.

Page's promo on Cole after clearing the ring was great stuff, even if it is unlikely to have any long-term effect on the storyline. The AEW champ is a great babyface promo and it was on full display here.