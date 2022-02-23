AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 23

AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 23February 24, 2022
The road to Revolution rolled through Bridgeport, Connecticut Wednesday as AEW hit the TBS airwaves with an episode of Dynamite that featured a blockbuster tag team match, a TBS Championship defense, a high-stakes battle royal and the latest from Bryan Danielson.
Who emerged with momentum on their side ahead of the March 6 pay-per-view extravaganza?
Find out with this recap of this week's explosive broadcast.
Lineup
- Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia
- Penta El Zero Miedo and Pac vs. Malakai Black and Brody King
- Face of the Revolution Ladder Match Qualifier: Pres10 Vance vs. Ricky Starks
- Tag Team Battle Royal (winners advance to Revolution)
- TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. The Bunny
- Eddie Kingston and Chris Jericho face-to-face
Tag Team Battle Royal
Teams involved: Gunn Club, FTR, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish, 2point0, The Young Bucks, The Butcher and The Blade, Best Friends, Santana and Ortiz, Private Party and The Dark Order (John Silver and Alex Reynolds)
AEW's top tag teams battled for the right to advance to Revolution on Sunday, March 6 and challenge Jurassic Express for the tag team titles.
One of the early noteworthy happenings saw Matt Hardy walk out on Private Party, enhancing the schism that has existed within the Hardy Family Office of late.
Santana dumped both members of 2point0, FTR dumped the Bucks' Nick Jackson, and Red Dragon's O'Reilly and Fish teed off on Trent Berreta of Best Friends. Beretta recovered and clotheslined Fish to the floor.
Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus and Christian Cage watched from the ramp as Silver dumped Cash Wheeler, leaving individual members six different teams remaining. Matt Jackson and O'Reilly eliminated Santana and Beretta, putting an end to their championship aspirations.
With Jackson, O'Reilly, Silver and Dax Harwood left, the crowd came alive with chants of "Johnny Hungee," obviously favoring the jacked-up underdog of The Dark Order.
The previously eliminated Fish assisted O'Reilly in eliminating Harwood.
Jackson and O'Reilly double-teamed Silver, dumping him to the floor. O'Reilly quickly betrayed Jackson, sending him to the floor and punching both he and Fish's ticket to Revolution.
After the match, AEW world champion Hangman Page hit the ring, laying into the victors in retaliation for their sneak attack on him a week ago. The Bucks walked out, refusing to help O'Reilly and Fish. Adam Cole hit the ring and quickly found himself in peril. His buddies saved him while the Bucks watched on, Silver sent O'Reilly back into the ring to eat a Buckshot Lariat.
Result
Red Dragon won
Grade
B
Analysis
Once the match came down to six or so teams, this improved exponentially.
The action was better, the interactions were crisper and the storytelling possibilities opened up. The biggest takeaway was the current dissension between Red Dragon and the Young Bucks, a relationship that is nonexistent without Adam Cole bridging the gap between them.
The moment O'Reilly had the opportunity to stab Matt in the back and win the match for his own benefit, he did. The Bucks reacted by ignoring the ass-whooping Page unleashed following the bout. It was small character work that will be called back later on when the Bucks find themselves on opposite sides from Cole and Red Dragon in a war for dominance.
Page's promo on Cole after clearing the ring was great stuff, even if it is unlikely to have any long-term effect on the storyline. The AEW champ is a great babyface promo and it was on full display here.
MJF's Sympathetic (Maybe?) Journey to Revolution
MJF hit the ring to a chorus of boos and proceeded to cut a promo in which he expressed his love for professional wrestling and AEW. He recalled a childhood of learning disabilities, attention deficit disorder and being bullied by his own teammates on his high school football team.
He said there was one person he looked up to: CM Punk.
He recalled training and watching tapes in his journey to be a wrestler. He blamed Punk for leaving him high and dry when he needed him most. He vowed never to quit on some young kid that looks up to him like Punk did to him.
He swore he would not quit, no matter how badly he was beaten with the steel chain in their Dog Collar match at Revolution.
Punk made his way to the ring and asked MJF if his promo was real. The response? A walkout that drew boos from a skeptical audience.
Grade
A
Analysis
This is more extraordinary promo work from MJF, whose time spent cutting promos in front of a mirror in the same vein as Punk clearly paid off.
The only negative is that MJF is clearly a vile, vindictive, unlikable bad guy and has been treated as such for so long that there is no reason to believe anything he says. There is consistently a dark cloud of an impending beatdown awaiting anyone who is suckered into his trap and that was the case here.
The question is where this is heading?
Is Punk going to allow himself to fall prey to the inevitable or will he shake off the obvious mind games and deliver the beating we all fully expect him to dish out on March 6?
We will find out sooner rather than later.