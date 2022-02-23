NFL Trade Packages to Create the Next Great Defenses

0 of 5

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Even in a league defined by wildly successful passing attacks and high-scoring offenses, defense still matters in the pursuit of a championship.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams both made it to the Super Bowl on the backs of strong defenses. The Rams hoisted the Lombardi Trophy because Aaron Donald got pressure on Joe Burrow with the game on the line.

While the Rams drafted and developed Donald on their own, it was a defense that was built, in part, by some aggressive trades. The unit wouldn't be what it was without the contributions of Von Miller and Jalen Ramsey—both of whom were acquired via trade.

Looking across the NFL landscape, there are a few teams that could borrow from the Rams' playbook. These teams have some key pieces in place to build the kind of stingy defense that can lead a playoff run and could use that one missing piece to put them over the top.